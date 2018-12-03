By

We have talked about the harvesting of absentee ballots—the specific cause of the November 6 election disaster. Here is another, AB 840—the bill that was almost unanimously approved by the legislature to give vote fraud several chances to be accepted—or at least over looked. “3) Requires the instructions that accompany the unsigned ballot statement to inform a voter that a completed unsigned ballot statement may be submitted by email. 4) Requires an elections official to provide the elections official’s email address on the Internet Web site containing the unsigned ballot statement and instructions. The Senate amendments: 1) Specify that the one percent manual tally of ballots cast are those canvassed during the semiofficial canvass and do not include provisional ballots.” Remember, you can not ask for the ID of the person submitting a provisional ballot. Fraud? What else do you think this is really about.

Analysis of AB 840—Bill to make it Difficult to Prove Vote Fraud

Dems have changed the rules to make it too hard to prove the fraud

Bill: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billAnalysisClient.xhtml

Analysis, 11/29/18

Check out AB 840

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billAnalysisClient.xhtml

Essentially no audits to ballot canvassing after election day. .

2 no votes in the Assm. All 40 senators votes yes.

Here is part of the analysis:

SUMMARY: Permits a voter who did not sign his or her vote by mail (VBM) identification envelope to return a completed unsigned ballot statement by email, as specified. Specifically, this bill:

1) Authorizes a voter who did not sign his or her VBM identification envelope to submit his or her completed unsigned ballot statement to the local elections official by email.

2) Requires the unsigned ballot statement to be signed under penalty of perjury and declare the voter is a resident of the precinct in which he or she voted and is the person whose name appears on the VBM ballot envelope.

3) Requires the instructions that accompany the unsigned ballot statement to inform a voter that a completed unsigned ballot statement may be submitted by email.

4) Requires an elections official to provide the elections official’s email address on the Internet Web site containing the unsigned ballot statement and instructions.

The Senate amendments:

1) Specify that the one percent manual tally of ballots cast are those canvassed during the

semiofficial canvass and do not include provisional ballots.

2) Specify that an elections official, when conducting the one percent manual tally, may select additional precincts, which may include VBM and provisional ballots.

3) Make non-substantive technical changes to the bill.