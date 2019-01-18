By

If it weren’t for double standards Democrats would have NO standards. In the case of Democrat Congressman Tony Cardenas, he is charged with sexual assault and Nancy Pelosi is silent and allows him to continue to serve on committee’s. Where are the Hollywood folks that hate Trump and now are silent about Cardenas? “A woman suing Congressman Tony Cardenas of Pacoima for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager is asking the House to open an ethics investigation, the L.A. Times reported . The woman, Angela Villela Chavez, 28, accused Cardenas of groping her in 2007 while driving her to the hospital after she collapsed while playing golf with the congressman. Why don’t the Democrats believe this woman? Guess she falls in the same category as the women Bill Clinton assaulted—they do not count.

And in Congress, a call for an ethics investigation

Dan Morain, WhatsMatters, 1/17/19

Congressman Tony Cardenas, Democrat from Pacoima.

A woman suing Congressman Tony Cardenas of Pacoima for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager is asking the House to open an ethics investigation, the L.A. Times reported .

The woman, Angela Villela Chavez, 28, accused Cardenas of groping her in 2007 while driving her to the hospital after she collapsed while playing golf with the congressman.

Cardenas, a former state legislator and Los Angeles City Council member, was first elected to Congress in 2012. He has denied the allegations . A trial over her suit is set to begin in August.

The Times quotes Cardenas’ lawyer, Patricia Glaser, as saying the call for a congressional investigation is a sign of weakness in Chavez’s suit.

In the 2018 campaign, Republicans cited the allegations and sought to make an issue of Cardenas’ role as chairman of Bold PAC, a committee dedicated to electing more Hispanic Democrats.

Several candidates who received Bold PAC money won. Cardenas remains chairman .