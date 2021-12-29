By

Anderson Cooper is a fascist. If you do not agree with him, if you have a religious or health reason not to tax a placebo that could be dangerous, he wants you punished. “Social media exploded after a clip of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper appearing to suggest that the vaccine-hesitant could be denied Social Security was posted on Christmas Eve and drew a fierce response from Twitter users worried about the lengths to which the government might go to enforce compliance. But don’t be mad. He didn’t really mean what he said as an endorsement. Outlets like AP have jumped to lib-splain his question as “only a question.” Thanks for clearing that up, guys! Yet he refuses to demand the data on the jab be released now—NOT 55 years from now. He does nto explain how and why so many fully vexxed and bolstered people are getting the virus—and dying. Instead he wants to take away money earned by the elderly and retired. In act, Social Security money was automatically taken from people by government—they could have made more money on bonds or the stock market—but government decided to impoverish people instead. Now the Fascist Cooper want sot steal that money. The good news is that people watching snakes and elephants on some Animal channel outnumber the fascist and sex crime folks on CNN.

Anderson Cooper floats withholding Social Security from unvaxxed, fact-checkers lib-splain

Chris Donaldson, BPR, 12/29/21

Social media exploded after a clip of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper appearing to suggest that the vaccine-hesitant could be denied Social Security was posted on Christmas Eve and drew a fierce response from Twitter users worried about the lengths to which the government might go to enforce compliance.

But don’t be mad. He didn’t really mean what he said as an endorsement. Outlets like AP have jumped to lib-splain his question as “only a question.” Thanks for clearing that up, guys!

The clip was from an August 4 interview with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a man who has championed vaccines and has been a regular presence on television since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic and who, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, relishes serving up doomsday predictions about the virus.

During the interview on “Anderson Cooper 360,” the host and Gates discussed a variety of topics including the billionaire’s relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in a high-security prison where he was awaiting trial, and the conversation turned to the problem of coercing the unvaxxed into obedience.

While Cooper did not explicitly call for such a severe measure, many believed that he at least floated the idea which clearly delighted the snickering Gates.

Cooper’s remarks were made after Gates spoke of the “communications challenge” of convincing the vaccine-hesitant – particularly the elderly – to get jabbed, and what measures could be used to move the needle.

Via the CNN transcript:

“Obviously, corporations increasingly are saying you have to be vaccinated in order to work at our corporation. Is that something you support? And do you think the Federal government or state governments, or the very least Federal government should mandate, if you want to get on an airplane, you have to be vaccinated; if you want to get Social Security, you need to be vaccinated; if you want to get whatever benefits they give, you need to be vaccinated for. Is that something that the U.S. can and should do?”

