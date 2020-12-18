Another 450 Jobs Leave California—Thank You Newsom/Sacramento Democrats

By

Revance Therapeutics to relocate to Nashville from Silicon Valley

By Vivian Jones | The Center Square, 12/16/20

(The Center Square) – Silicon Valley biotech company Revance Therapeutics will relocate its global headquarters from California to Nashville, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday.

The company will bring more than 450 employees to Nashville and invest more than $10 million in operations, creating nearly 150 jobs in the next five years.

“Nashville is one of the top business growth areas in the U.S., offering an educated, diverse and growing population, along with a favorable tax and policy environment for companies like ours, making it an ideal, centralized location for Revance’s future growth,” Revance CEO Mark Foley said.

The state provided Revance an incentive grant, but it declined to share details of the grant with The Center Square.

Revance is a biotechnology company offering aesthetic, therapeutics and financial technology. The new Nashville headquarters will include a training and education center for health care providers and consumers to learn about the company’s products and services.

“We are pleased to welcome another West Coast, California-based company to Tennessee,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “Revance Therapeutics is on the cutting edge of biotechnology and will be an asset to Nashville’s business landscape.”

TNECD has provided more than $20 million in economic incentive grants to companies in 2020, with an additional $55 million in grants still pending. The state has spent, on average, 25% more per job this year than in 2019 in incentivized job investments.