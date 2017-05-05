Another California Dairy Farm Sold Out: Medeiros Dairy Auction Set

By

California dairy farms are soon to be history. Here is one in Hanford that is being sold off. “The complete dispersal totals some 5000 milking cows and replacement heifers at the county’s “number one producing herd” says the auction flyer. Run by Rui and Brian Medeiros – the operation milks 2,450 cows and farms 1,400 acres.” This is the result of Sacramento regulations forces unneeded expenditures, costly new equipment. Lots of California dairies have moved to Nevada and South Dakota—maybe they could make the California land a solar farm—that is what many in the Central Valley are doing. Shame on us for kicking out hard working folks.

Medeiros Dairy Auction Set

Sierra2thesea, 4/27/17



Overland Stockyard will hold an auction of all cows and rolling stock at Medeiros & Son Dairy Saturday April 29 at 10 AM at the family farm at 14200 Kent Ave south of Hanford. The complete dispersal totals some 5000 milking cows and replacement heifers at the county’s “number one producing herd” says the auction flyer. Run by Rui and Brian Medeiros – the operation milks 2,450 cows and farms 1,400 acres. Medeiros & Son was honored as Dairy Family of the Year for Kings County in 2013. Medeiros made news in 2015 when they installed a $2.2 million solar system on 5.5 acres next to the barns. The land and solar farm has already been sold to a neighbor. Brian says although ” the farm is not being sold off because we are going broke, in California the atmosphere is not conducive to running a dairy.” He says he will retain 800 acres to farm and looks forward ” not having to make a 24 hour commitment” that dairy operations require.