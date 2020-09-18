Another California Firm Leaving for Texas

By

One by one good, solid businesses are fleeing California. In this case WESCO, from the Santa Clarita Valley is leaving. High taxes, high cost of living, gridlock on the freeways, failed government schools an a government raising taxes as fast as possible. “Chief Executive Todd Renehan said that the new, larger office space in Fort Worth will allow Incora to bring its teams together to increase efficiency, encourage collaboration and support the growth of the business. “This centrally located site also will offer more accessibility and availability to our customers and colleagues across the U.S. and in Europe,” Renehan said in a statement in the announcement from the governor’s office. Wesco Aircraft was formerly a publicly traded company that was acquired in January by Beverly Hills-based Platinum Equity in a deal valued at $1.9 billion. Yes, California investment firms are moving their companies out of State. By doing so they ADD 13% to the bottom line at NO cost. That is because we have a corporate income tax and Texas does not. That 13%, in the first year will pay for the move! Smart companies leave California.

Former Wesco Aircraft Moves to Texas

By Mark Madler, San Fernando Business Journal, 9/18/20

Incora, the aerospace parts company formerly known as Wesco Aircraft Holdings, is moving its corporate headquarters from Valencia to Fort Worth, Texas, according to the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The company already has two offices in the Texas city and plans to spend $6 million at its new headquarters at 2601 Meacham Blvd.

Chief Executive Todd Renehan said that the new, larger office space in Fort Worth will allow Incora to bring its teams together to increase efficiency, encourage collaboration and support the growth of the business.

“This centrally located site also will offer more accessibility and availability to our customers and colleagues across the U.S. and in Europe,” Renehan said in a statement in the announcement from the governor’s office.

Wesco Aircraft was formerly a publicly traded company that was acquired in January by Beverly Hills-based Platinum Equity in a deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Platinum combined Wesco with Pattonair, a supply chain management services business for the aerospace and defense industries based in the United Kingdom. In April, the companies announced the name change to Incora.

In a statement, Abbott said the state has created a strong economic climate with low taxes, reasonable regulations and a high-caliber workforce, which allows companies like Wesco to innovate and prosper.

“As a thriving aviation and aerospace hub, Fort Worth is the ideal location for Wesco to continue to grow its operations and serve its customers,” Abbott said in the statement.