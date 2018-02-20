Another California Firm to Leave State—33 Jobs Are Lost

By

Seneca Corp. in Modesto is closing down, losing 265 jobs. In Lindsay, almost 300 jobs are being lost and now in Colfax, another 33 jobs are being lost. Yes, Home Depot and Lowes is hiring thousands—all of them at low and minimum wage. You can get a job, but won’t be able to buy or rent in 2/3 of California. “The California facility, located about an hour’s drive northeast of Sacramento, produces Crispin products, which are among the most popular ciders sold nationwide. It will close in December 2018. The consolidation also includes ending contract production of Smith & Forge hard ciders and moving that work to Milwaukee, a MillerCoors spokesman said. In Milwaukee, unlike California, workers do not have to pay bribes to unions, taxes are lower and the cost of living is significantly lower. Wonder why more firms are not getting out of the former Great State of California?

MillerCoors closing Crispin Cider in California, moving production to Milwaukee

By Patrick Leary, Milwaukee Business Journal. 2/16/18

MillerCoors said Friday that it is closing its Crispin Cider Co. facility in Colfax, Calif. Friday, and consolidating all cider production into Milwaukee’s 10th Street brewery, which primarily brews Leinenkugel products.

The California facility, located about an hour’s drive northeast of Sacramento, produces Crispin products, which are among the most popular ciders sold nationwide. It will close in December 2018. The consolidation also includes ending contract production of Smith & Forge hard ciders and moving that work to Milwaukee, a MillerCoors spokesman said.

Fernando Palacios, MillerCoors’ executive vice president and chief operations officer, announced the closing in an email to MillerCoors’ staff Friday morning.

“Recent assessments of our network made it clear that we had an opportunity to move all of our cider production into one location, increasing our overall operating efficiency without sacrificing the quality our consumers have come to expect,” Palacios wrote. “While the Crispin team in Colfax, Calif., has done an excellent job throughout the years, the facility itself doesn’t have the versatility or efficiency we need to take on all of our cider production.”

While MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney acknowledged that the closure is “tough news” for Colfax, the realignment represents another boost at the booming 10th Street brewery. MillerCoors recently broke ground on a $50 million expansion at 10th Street, and Maloney said the addition of Crispin production will add jobs on top of the 65 jobs created as a result of the expansion.

“With its upgraded brewing and packaging flexibility, the Tenth Street Brewery is ideally suited to deliver on the needs of Crispin, including the ability to produce high-quality ciders in bottles and cans,” Palacios wrote.

Palacios said 33 employees of Crispin Cider in Colfax will be affected. The company will work closely in the coming months with employees, providing resources to support them throughout the process and after the closure.

MillerCoors recently announced the launch of a new Crispin rosé in an effort to connect with more millennial drinkers.