Another CalSTRS Victim: San Diego Unified to Fire 1,000

By

One by one as we enter the budget season, cities and school districts admit massive economic dislocations due to the pension systems. In San Diego, facing a 13% CalSTRS increase in mandatory contributions this year and 50% over the next three years, they are beginning the process of killing off unneeded administrators and programs. Next year expect teachers to be heavily hit. “According to the U-T, “the district is looking at cutting 1,476 employees, including 891 in positions that include teachers, counselors nurses, school psychologists and other workers whose job requires a certificate or credential.” A larger number of district employees received layoff notices because it’s unclear how many people will actually lose employment; in May a final decision on job cuts will be made, the U-T reported.” Yet, not a single member of the school board ot a State legislator has demanded a reform of CalSTRS, to save education. Have you heard the extortionist unions demand the saving of jobs by reforming the system? Of course not. No one is speaking for the students. Not even the education establishment sycophants, the PTA.

Posted by Toni McAllister, Voice of San Diego, 3/14/17

A $1.3 billion tentative budget was approved Tuesday night by San Diego Unified School District trustees, but the accounting features $124.4 million in cuts that include more than 1,000 possible job losses, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The board voted 4-0 with Trustee Michael McQuary absent.

About a dozen people spoke out against the possible job cuts at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, according to the U-T.

“Our schools need and deserve stability,” San Diego Education Association President Lindsay Burningham said. “Laying off close to 1,000 educators is not stability.”

According to the U-T, “the district is looking at cutting 1,476 employees, including 891 in positions that include teachers, counselors nurses, school psychologists and other workers whose job requires a certificate or credential.”

A larger number of district employees received layoff notices because it’s unclear how many people will actually lose employment; in May a final decision on job cuts will be made, the U-T reported.

A final budget is expected to be approved June 27, but Tuesday’s vote was important because it reflects cuts to certificated employees who, under law, must be notified by March 15 of their possible job losses.