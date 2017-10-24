Another Crime Committed by DACA Obama Amnesty Illegal Alien

By

If I want to find a criminal, I look to the DACA folks. Here is the story of the person responsible for the Massachusetts “sanctuary” (protect the criminals) policy. In this case the illegal alien stole $2,000 from a women in a wheel chair—nothing and no one is sacred. Should Obama be held as a co-conspirator? Were it not for Barack giving law breaking amnesty, the women would not have been put through the emotional trauma of the crime. Sadly, police, who have taken a sworn oath to uphold the law, are told by the political hacks, to disobey the oath. Lawlessness from the White House under Obama is the direct cause of this crime. Arrest them all.

Illegal immigrant who paved way for Massachusetts’ ‘sanctuary’ policy arrested in stunning robbery

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Time, 10/23/17

The illegal immigrant whose case turned Massachusetts into a “sanctuary” state is behind bars yet again.

Police say he committed a stunning daylight robbery by taking a wheelchair-bound woman, slapping her and stealing the $2,000 she had just carried out of the bank.

Sreynuon Lunn had been free on the streets of Boston because his home country won’t take him back, leaving immigration officers no choice but to release him under a 2001 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

His case gained headlines over the summer when the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that state and local authorities could no longer legally hold immigrants for pickup by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Now ICE is trying to decide whether to try again to pick up and deport Lunn, even as he faces local charges from the latest robbery.

“The first, obvious problem is that Lunn is here at all. He should be removed to either Cambodia or Thailand, but apparently neither country will take him,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies, which wants stricter immigration controls.