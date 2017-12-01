By

Another Global Warming Study Casts Doubt On Media’s Climate Change Fairy Tale

Investors Business Daily, 11/30/17



Climate Hysteria: With climate change activists and the big media still in high dudgeon over President Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Deal, yet another study shows no acceleration in global warming for the last 23 years. Piece by piece, the church of global warming is being dismantled.

The University of Alabama-Huntsville study, conducted by climate scientists John Christy and Richard McNider, shows that not only is the temperature rising far more slowly than predicted, but that the Earth’s atmosphere appears to be less sensitive to changing CO2 levels than previously assumed.

How do the study’s authors know this? They corrected a mistake that many other studies and model forecasts leave uncorrected: First, they used only satellite data, the most comprehensive and accurate temperature numbers available.

Then, they took out the temporary, yet significant, impact of both volcanoes and the El Niño and La Niña climate episodes that periodically wreak havoc on weather around the world.

Once removing the influence of those naturally occurring events, the study’s authors were able to come up with a stable base temperature for the world. Doing this, they found that the rate of global warming currently was 0.096 degrees Celsius per decade — exactly what it was 23 years ago.

This casts serious doubts on the dozens of models used in coming up with the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s dire forecast of massive global warming based on rising levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, mainly from human activity.

Given that CO2 levels have risen sharply in recent decades but the pace of warming has remained essentially the same suggests that CO2 doesn’t have the warming effect that many models assume.

Rick Moran, writing at the American Thinker, puts it this way: “The UAH paper destroys the models that predict rising temps that correlate with rising CO2 levels.”

Yep. And it means that the U.N.’s prescription for this surge in CO2 — the massive downsizing of the global economy and the imposition of rigid socialist planning on all industrial economies — is nothing more than quackery, the worst kind of medicine.

But it’s the science that is important. Recent analytical studies of global warming models used for the U.N. predictions have found they tend to “run hot” — that is, predict far more warming than actually occurs. This study goes a long way to explaining why.

And over time, the difference in temperature estimates is enormous. Going all the way back to 1880, the study notes that most climate models predict nearly 4.1 degrees Fahrenheit rise in temperatures. But the calculated value from the actual data are less than half that, 2 degrees F.

And by the way, this is a published, peer-reviewed journal study, not a bunch of estimates from questionable mathematical models that were created to serve a political purpose, not a scientific one. It is of course in the interest of the researchers and the governments that fund them to find catastrophic global warming. And that’s exactly what they do.

Sadly, this is yet another study that the media will, for the most part, ignore. That’s especially true since Christy, a scientist with an impeccable reputation, is known for poking holes in the global warming religion’s dogma.

At some point, the left-leaning big media will be forced to recognize the growing evidence of the global warming fraud — just as the holier-than-thou media have in recent days had to come to grips with the tragic reality that the media outlets they work for are filled with serial sexual predators.