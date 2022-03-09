By

In the midst of the greatest inflation in forty years, the cost of housing, gas, water and groceries at their highest, a union wants to strike. The last grocery strike, just a few years ago lasted four months. Of course, with prices so high it may not make a difference—who can afford the inflated prices? “San Diego and other regional grocery workers unions said Monday they will hold votes starting March 21 on whether to authorize a strike against the Ralphs chain as well as Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions markets. This follows Sunday night’s expiration of the previous contract between the United Food and Commercial Workers union and the grocery chains.”

Another Grocery Strike? San Diego, Other UFCWs Set Authorization Vote vs. Chains

by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 3/8/22

San Diego and other regional grocery workers unions said Monday they will hold votes starting March 21 on whether to authorize a strike against the Ralphs chain as well as Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions markets.

This follows Sunday night’s expiration of the previous contract between the United Food and Commercial Workers union and the grocery chains.

Ralphs and Southern California UFCW locals ended a week of talks and 12 bargaining sessions without reaching agreement on a new contract, said a Ralphs statement.

Six locals including Mission Valley-based UFCW Local 135 representing over 9,000 “frontline food workers” as well as pharmacists and pharmacy technicians said negotiations ended Sunday “after a 6-day bargaining session that culminated in union members presenting tens of thousands of petition signatures to company negotiators asking for a fair contract that reflects their value and contribution to the companies.”

In a statement, the unions said: “Despite Ralphs’ parent company, Kroger, profiting $4 billion during the pandemic, the company’s wage proposal, along with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, would add a mere 60 cents per hour increase.”

Local presidents including Todd Walters of San Diego said: “We are shocked at Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions failure to negotiate a fair contract that reflects the value and sacrifices our members have made, despite profiting immensely from that very sacrifice” over the pandemic.

At the same time, the UFCW locals said they’ve filed unfair labor practice charges against both Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions for “undermining negotiations and workers’ right to representation by offering workers bonuses that were never included in bargaining proposals.”

Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, moreover, “continues to refuse to provide requested information necessary to bargain over health and safety protections and has been conducting unlawful surveillance of workers protesting low wages and short hours, trying to prevent those employees from getting their message out to the public.”

The UFCW locals also accuse Ralphs of outsourcing food preparation work to “ghost kitchens” run by non-union outside companies.

Ralphs officials commented on the talks breaking down but not the strike vote or unfair labor practice allegations.

“It’s unfortunate that substantial progress toward reaching an agreement was not made during our 12 total days of bargaining with the union,” said Robert Branton, vice president of operations at Ralphs. “While the company made several wage proposals, the union continues to propose very costly items which impacts our ability to meet customer needs and remain competitive.”

Branton added: “Our proposals demonstrated a willingness to put more money in our associates’ paycheck. Our offer continues to provide industry leading wages and healthcare benefits at zero additional cost to associates over the next three years.”

Monday night, a spokeswoman for Idaho-based Albertsons Companies said in a statement: “Our goal with every negotiation is to provide our employees with a competitive total compensation package of wages, health, welfare, and pension benefits. We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that we reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers, and allows Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions to remain competitive in the Southern California market.”

Ralphs shared a chart showing the current average hourly pay compared with state and national averages.

But Branton of Ralphs said his side was hopeful the union would return to the bargaining table with “renewed interest in reaching a balanced agreement.”

“Negotiations are a process and we’re committed to reaching an agreement no matter how long it takes,” he said.

Ralphs says it offers the best total compensation packages in the retail and grocery industry in California with job stability, competitive wages, high-quality affordable health care and a pension retirement.

“More than 50% of Ralphs’ 17,000 bargaining unit associates have been with the company for 10 or more years,” the company said, “reflecting good stable jobs in Southern California.”

The seven UFCW Locals — 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 — together represent over 60,000 food workers, who also work at Stater Bros. and Gelson’s.

Brent Beltrán, a Local 135 spokesman, said Stater Bros. and Gelson’s contracts expired Sunday as well, but those deals are negotiated separately.

“We filed [unfair labor practice] charges with the NLRB against Stater Bros. and will be meeting with them March 10,” he told Times of San Diego. “We made our proposal to Gelson’s and are waiting to hear back with more bargaining dates.”

An update for UFCW Local 135 members noted that all terms and conditions of the old contracts remain in effect.

“In just a few short weeks, we collected thousands of petitions calling for a contract that addresses the issues that matter to you the most,” said the update. “Your bargaining committee delivered those petitions to the company at the table on Sunday and shared stories about losing co-workers and loved ones from COVID, not being able to afford rent or take care of their families, feeling harassed and over exposed in the stores, and ultimately, not feeling like their company truly values them.”

The last major California grocery strike, starting in October 2003, lasted more than four months.

“Grocery shoppers had to choose whether to walk past workers picketing in the cold,” said a Los Angeles Times lookback. “Those who did found shelves often half-empty as they sought groceries for Thanksgiving, then Christmas. Others looked elsewhere, flocking to Trader Joe’s or Costco — and forming new shopping habits that boosted those chains’ fortunes.”