Another Kevin Faulconer Failure: The San Diego “Smart Streetlight” Program has Failed

By

First the Socialist GOP Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer has failed in his efforts to provide corporate welfare to donors and special interests that is a good thing. Then you had his brilliant move to create “smart water meters”. Only 5% work and so far the cost is DOUBLE his original estimate—in business you call that low-balling. Then you have his dream of helping the homeless—by using government to buy hotels and motels to house them. He could turn the dingy convention center by re-establishing it as a homeless shelter and center. Now he is caught with a scam as big as the smart water meters—so called “smart streetlights”.—more corporate welfare. “Even though the city is in the midst of a crisis and currently facing a massive budget deficit, officials seem adamant about keeping the program. Though it is a failure, the city will still be paying $1.3 million for services related to the program this year. This project is a perfect example of what happens to the majority of government plans. They never fail to under-deliver, but somehow always go over budget. At the launch of the program, the company contracted for the job, GE Current, suggested that the benefits would include “innovative apps that improve public health, safety, and our quality of life.” It comes off as a joke now, but unfortunately, it’s a very expensive one—and no one is laughing. “I’m not surprised the city has struggled to make the best use of it,” said Eric Busboom, a technologist and the director of the San Diego Regional Data Library. “I think they just underestimated how much effort that’s going to be.” Now Faulconer is looking to run for Governor of California as either a Republican or NPP. In fact, he is the San Diego version of Gavin Newsom. Can we afford that?

The San Diego “Smart Streetlight” Program has Failed

San Diego News Desk Written by Nicholas Vetrisek, 5/13/20

The San Diego Smart Streetlight program has proven to be an utter disaster. What started as a program to collect data so that city planners could resolve traffic issues has turned into a $30 million pet project that has gone severely over budget and is seemingly going nowhere.

Like many other government programs, “smart streetlights” are seeing more money poured into them with little to show for it. Perhaps the worst part about it is the fact that the City of San Diego is in no hurry to axe the failed program.

Even though the city is in the midst of a crisis and currently facing a massive budget deficit, officials seem adamant about keeping the program. Though it is a failure, the city will still be paying $1.3 million for services related to the program this year.

This project is a perfect example of what happens to the majority of government plans. They never fail to under-deliver, but somehow always go over budget. At the launch of the program, the company contracted for the job, GE Current, suggested that the benefits would include “innovative apps that improve public health, safety, and our quality of life.” It comes off as a joke now, but unfortunately, it’s a very expensive one—and no one is laughing.

“I’m not surprised the city has struggled to make the best use of it,” said Eric Busboom, a technologist and the director of the San Diego Regional Data Library. “I think they just underestimated how much effort that’s going to be.”

That sounds much more accurate. This is just another failed government program to add to the pile, and as a result, leaves less money for things the city really needs to focus on.