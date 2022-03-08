Another Major California Firm Beginning Its Move Out of California

By

Yes, it is “only” 350 well paying jobs. But, note it is a high tech area many other firms are moving to, the Triangle in North Carolina. It takes time to get the facilities in order, the workers, etc. Over the course of the next ten years watch as the Ventura County based Amgen moves its headquarters, scientists and workers to North Carolina—a Free State. “The Amgen facility will be used to produce Amgen medicines and will be built to environmental standards that are consistent with the company’s goal of reducing water usage and waste and achieving carbon neutrality by 2027.



Integrated Project Services will manage the design and construction of the project.



Amgen’s decision to build a facility in North Carolina was partially driven by its access to diverse talent. The company is a founding member of the OneTen Coalition, which plans to hire a million Black Americans into jobs throughout the next decade. Amgen will work with businesses, educational institutions and training partners to achieve the hiring goal as it works to develop, retain and advance diverse talent.” They see the economic and policy collapse of the State. Forcing people to live in slums, failed schools, high taxes and regulations that kill jobs, Amgen is starting the process to flee California.

Amgen Breaks Ground on North Carolina Facility

By Antonio Pequeño IV, San Fernando Valley Business, 3/8/22

Thousand Oaks biotech giant Amgen Inc. broke ground on a facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, which is expected to be operational by 2025.



“Amgen is adding to North Carolina’s strong economic growth with the addition of its newest manufacturing plant to our already robust biomanufacturing ecosystem,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “We welcome Amgen’s choice to build a state-of-the-art facility in our world-renowned Research Triangle region, bringing more than 350 high-quality new jobs to our state.”



“For over four decades, Amgen has been an innovative leader in the manufacturing of complex biologics. Our commitment to continuous improvement and our significant investments in new technologies have enabled us to further accomplish our mission to serve patients while science rapidly evolves,” Robert Bradway, Amgen’s chairman and chief executive said in a statement.



Shares of Amgen closed down $3.26, or 1.39 percent, to $231.10 on the Nasdaq Tuesday, a day when the market closed down a fraction of a percent.