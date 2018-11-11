Another Major Manufacturer CLOSING in California

By

Since all the news on November 7 was about the election, all the news on the 8th was about the shooting in Thousand Oaks, and all the news since then about the fires in Ventura and L.A. counties a very significant economic movement has been missed. Boeing, in Long Beach is closing down. Lots of manufacturing jobs are going away. As the rest of the nation is exploding in these jobs, California has economic and tax policies forcing firms out of the State. Well paying jobs are closed. High paying taxpayers will leave the area and the State. Elections have consequences. In this case the loss of jobs and productive workers is the result of Sacramento policies. Sad.

Boeing puts Long Beach facility up for sale

By Gina Hall – Correspondent, L.A. Biz , 11/7/18

Boeing Co. on Monday put its Long Beach, California facility up for sale, the site where the company once built its C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane.

The Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer said the move to find a buyer was “being coordinated with city of Long Beach stakeholders to provide the best opportunity for new businesses in the city,” according to the Los Angeles Times .

The move could signal the end of Boeing military aircraft production in Southern California for the time being.

The facility is next to the Long Beach Airport and also has two manufacturing buildings, including a 1.1-million-square-foot main assembly building in addition to other structures. The first bids are due in mid-December, per the report.

Douglas Aircraft Co. constructed the factory in 1980s, prior to its name change to the McDonnell Douglas Corp. Boeing acquired McDonnell Douglas in the late 1990s along with the Long Beach site. Boeing, in turn, sold a large section of the property in 2012 to Irvine developer Sares-Regis Group. A portion of the site is now taken by Virgin Orbit.

Last month , Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported robust third-quarter earnings on defense business and commercial aircraft production. The company also upped its 2018 earnings forecast, its full year revenue could exceed $100 billion for the first time.

CEO Dennis Muilenberg said during the earnings report that Boeing garnered billions in military contracts during the summer, calling them “important new defense business,” per CNBC . The Navy chose Boeing to develop its MQ-25 unmanned aircraft system and the Air Force gave Boeing $9.2 billion to build its T-X trainer aircraft and $2.4 billion for the MH-139.

Boeing delivered 190 commercial aircraft during the quarter, total deliveries are now at 568.