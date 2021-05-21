Another Newsom Failure: 251,000 Volunteer to Help in Vaccination Efforts—ONLY 379 Assigned!!

By

Gavin Newsom used tax dollars to create a computerized data base of volunteers to help in the scamdemic. Out of 251,000 that volunteered only 379 people was asked to help. You could do as well by asking for help at a church. Oh, you can’t—Newsom closed the churches. “More than 251,000 Californians signed up on MyTurn to volunteer at vaccine clinics. But only 379 people have been to book shifts through the state’s problem-plagued website. Sascha Hughes-Caley was a little uncertain as she registered with a state website promising to connect volunteers with COVID-19 vaccination clinics that needed help. She had time to volunteer after being laid off from her educational technology job, but she was still caring for her toddler and wasn’t sure she could handle a long shift. Hughes-Caley heard nothing about volunteer opportunities for several weeks, then she was referred to a Santa Clara County organization and asked to fill out paperwork. “There were never any clear instructions on what I was supposed to do, who I was supposed to contact,” said Hughes-Caley, 36, of San Jose. “I felt like it was not worth it.” Another example of the mismanagement and incompetence of Newsom—another reason for his Recall.

Willing to help but nowhere to go: State’s recruitment of COVID-19 volunteers fell short

by Barbara Feder Ostrov, CalMatters, 5/20/21

In summary

More than 251,000 Californians signed up on MyTurn to volunteer at vaccine clinics. But only 379 people have been to book shifts through the state’s problem-plagued website.

Sascha Hughes-Caley was a little uncertain as she registered with a state website promising to connect volunteers with COVID-19 vaccination clinics that needed help. She had time to volunteer after being laid off from her educational technology job, but she was still caring for her toddler and wasn’t sure she could handle a long shift.

Hughes-Caley heard nothing about volunteer opportunities for several weeks, then she was referred to a Santa Clara County organization and asked to fill out paperwork.

“There were never any clear instructions on what I was supposed to do, who I was supposed to contact,” said Hughes-Caley, 36, of San Jose. “I felt like it was not worth it.”

So she gave up.

When state officials launched their MyTurn Volunteer website in early March, they promised that volunteers would be eligible for — although not guaranteed — a still-scarce vaccine dose after working just one four-hour shift.

More than 251,000 Californians signed up, some hoping to get an early shot. Others just wanted to help.

But as of Tuesday, only 379 people — .001% of those who signed up — were able to book shifts through the site, according to California Volunteers, a department in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office that oversees the site.

As a result, the Newsom administration failed to capitalize on a potential team of perhaps hundreds of thousands of volunteers to help administer vaccinations.

Is myturnvolunteer (the CA volunteer website) returning 0 results for anywhere? I tried 20 zip codes for some of the most densely populated areas in california and got nothing… premature launch? or terrible tech? or am I not entering the right locations?

— Maxime Prades (@prades_maxime) March 9, 2021

MyTurn Volunteer is part of California’s troubled, $50 million MyTurn vaccine management system that was hastily built to distribute vaccines and give people a one-stop place to book appointments. A recent CalMatters investigation found that appointments booked on MyTurn accounted for only about 27% of doses given each day across the state.

There have been few opportunities listed on the MyTurn Volunteer site. About 600 slots — people could sign up for multiple shifts — were posted online since its March launch, according to Cristina Valdivia, a California Volunteers spokeswoman.

By May 7, only two clinics, in Stockton and Buena Park, listed volunteer opportunities, Valdivia said. In a May 17 email to people who signed up with MyTurn Volunteer, the state highlighted four new COVID vaccination volunteer opportunities — but only one could be booked through MyTurn Volunteer.