Another Newspaper Dead? OC Weekly

Thanks to the Internet, we can get all the crazy tin foil conspiracy theories you want, hate for people that are not the same color as you and proof of the corruption of government. Originally the OC Weekly, along with the LA Weekly promoted alternative lifestyles—Katie Hill type of sex, drugs and rock and roll. Today that is old fashioned and porn is free an easy on the Internet. Sad to see the OC Weekly go—still sad the Los Angeles Herald Examiner is no longer with us.

Has OC Weekly’s last edition hit stands?

The OC Weekly announced in a tweet on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the alternative weekly has been shut down. (File photo from the OC Weekly)

By Alicia Robinson,| The Orange County Register, 11/27/19

When OC Weekly announced on Twitter that its Nov. 28 issue may be the alternative weekly’s last, it broke the news in a way readers have likely come to expect: with profanity.

A tweet from the weekly’s official account on Wednesday, Nov. 27, said the owner of the 25-year-old paper, Duncan McIntosh Co., “has decided to shut us down. For the last quarter century, we’ve tried to bring good stories to Orange County. It’s been fun, but now we’re done.”

But in a written statement sent several hours later, McIntosh said he’s in talks to sell the paper to an unnamed buyer.

“The Weekly has built a tremendous reputation for its hard hitting coverage that’s cost more than one self-serving government official his job. We hope to have more details after the holiday about the expected change of ownership by a local businessman,” the statement said. It also praised the paper’s journalists for their work “calling out those who were giving less to the county than to themselves.”

McIntosh, the company president/publisher, and Vice President Jeff Fleming couldn’t be reached by phone for comment Wednesday afternoon, nor could OC Weekly’s editor or managing editor.

But readers and fellow journalists offered praise and condolences on Twitter, including Los Angeles Times writer Gustavo Arellano, a former OC Weekly editor in chief who quit two years ago after battling with management over significant layoffs.

When the weekly launched in 1995, Orange County and its most powerful residents were in a nostalgic bubble that was, as Ronald Reagan reportedly joked, where “good Republicans go to die,” said Arellano, who worked there from 2001 to 2017. The weekly’s irreverent, no-holds-barred take on local history and politics helped puncture that bubble, he said.

“We lived to expose the hypocrisy of what was, and in many ways still is, Orange County, while at the same time championing those entities and people who, like us, wanted a better place,” he said.

With a print circulation of about 45,000, the free weekly paper pegged its total reach including online at more than 594,000 readers, according to its website.

Some saw the 2016 purchase of the award-winning paper by the Duncan McIntosh Co. – which also publishes two magazines and a newspaper about boating and produces consumer boat shows – as a sign of trouble ahead.

Most alternative papers that have found success are still run by the people who helped found them, and they continue to bring a passionate, rebellious spirit to their work, said Jason Zaragoza, executive director of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia. The OC Weekly was a member of the organization.

“This was a company that saw OC Weekly as just a smaller part of their overall portfolio, that had no idea, I think, or no interest in running a true alternative weekly,” Zaragoza said.

Alternative outlets fill a unique hole in the media landscape because they can cover local news and entertainment from a distinct point of view that may include opinion and swear words, like how someone might relate a story when talking to a friend, he said. They also strive to tell stories and cover communities that get less attention in other media.

When speaking truth to power, Zaragoza said, “sometimes you need to shout a little bit louder than everyone else.”

Arellano said some people who didn’t like the OC Weekly’s maverick streak may celebrate the news of its apparent closing, but the county it covered for a quarter-century has changed in ways no one imagined back then. Its population is a majority minority – more than 55 percent of people identified themselves as Latino or Asian, according to 2018 census data – and its voters sent a full delegation of Democrats to Congress for the first time in 2018.

“At OC Weekly, we lost the battle, but we ended up winning the war,” Arellano said. “The Orange County of today is a far better Orange County than when we started, and the OC Weekly should get a lot of credit for that.”