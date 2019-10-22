Another Reason for Jews to Support Trump—Democrats Openly Extort Israel

By

Elizabeth Warren Threatens To Cut Off Aid To Israel

William Davis, Daily Caller, 10/21/19



Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren threatened to cut off aid to Israel on Sunday while campaigning in Iowa.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of running afoul of U.S. policy in the region, claiming that Netanyahu was making it harder for Israel and Palestine to reach a two-state solution. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad And The Democratic Party)

“Would you make American aid conditional on settlement building?” a man asked.

“Right now, Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements,” Warren said. “That does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution.”

Netanyahu’s administration has continued building houses in the West Bank in recent years, and Netanyahu has promised to annex existing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table,” Warren said.

“Everything is on the table,” she continued.

Israel has become a hot button issue in the 2020 presidential election, as the Democratic Party has moved away from their long-standing support for the Jewish state

Firebrand Democratic freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were recently banned from entering the country over the duo’s support for a boycott of the Jewish state.