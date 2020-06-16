Another Round of Coronavirus Lockdowns Might Be Coming. They’ll Be Far Less Enforceable Than Before.  

Tens of thousands are protesting, rioting, closing streets and bridges—and government says nothing. A few people want to attend church and Newsom and Garcetti go crazy, as if the world would come to an end if people prayed. Businesses have opened, with and without government approval. Salons, barbershops and other have opened without government permission. Folks are shoulder to shoulder in Wal Mart—and the nation is still alive. Folks want to see President Trump. So, ONE MILLION ask for a reservation for the Tulsa event, in a facility that holds 20,000. Folks no longer trust or respect government.

Wait till the army of 20,000 tracers and trackers try to talk with folks who allegedly came in contact with someone who has the virus. By the end of the first day there will be fist fights, guns drawn and government workers told to get an honest job. Does anyone think going to Wal Mart is the cause to quarantine a whole town if one person is found to have the virus? The current BLM riots will be minor.

“Think Mayor Di Blasio is stupid enough to arrest the rabbi’s and Jews that opened up a playground after he ordered it closed? We were told mask s great, we were told masks are worthless. Cuomo, CNN, MSNBC told us that Florida would be dead because they were the last to close, the first to open. Yet percentage wise, they have among the least amount of deaths. Yes, we have more virus cases found—only because testing is everywhere. One of the biggest losers in all this? Government? On this the Left and Right can unite—government lies to protect itself.