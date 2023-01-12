By

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

By Tamara Straus, AF Examiner, 1/12/23

Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos.

Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education student, and a student bringing an air gun to school — all without documented suspensions at the time of those incidents.

{p dir=”ltr”}Meanwhile, teachers and counselors report there are five to 15 students in the hallway much of the time while classes are in session. The students scream at teachers, throw food at each other and intimidate other students, some of whom are afraid to go to the bathroom.

Former) principal Ginny Daws told me herself that principals only keep their jobs if the reported number of suspensions are low,” said a longtime teacher who requested anonymity for fear of administrative retaliation. “That means students are kept in a school that is a serious threat to their safety. This erodes the climate.”

{p dir=”ltr”}The security, behavioral and administrative problems at Marina Middle School are not unique to SFUSD or other California public schools. Mission Local reported a climate of chaos at Everett Middle School in April, where administrative negligence allegedly led to violence and loss of staff. The San Francisco Chronicle reported in February 2020 a “Lord of the Flies” environment at Aptos Middle School, where a small group of students “managed to wrest control of the school from the adults.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Data about student behavior collected by the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences in May 2022 found in a survey of 850 school leaders nationwide that, compared to pre-COVID years, physical attacks or fights between students have increased 33%, classroom disruptions from student misconduct are up 56%, and student verbal abuse of teachers and other staff is up 48%. This follows similar data from the previous year.

{p dir=”ltr”}Suspension as a last resort

{p dir=”ltr”}What has not been widely reported is that some disciplinary problems could be an unintended consequence of California’s anti-suspension mandate, designed to protect the state’s most at-risk youth and stem the school-to-prison pipeline. Suspensions have been shown to do more harm than good. In an Aug. 19, 2021 letter to superintendents and charter school administrators, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond urged education leaders to “replace suspensions with support.”

{p dir=”ltr”}“Sending a student home from school does not address the root cause of a student’s behavior; it removes students from the learning environment; and it has a disproportionate impact on African American students and students with disabilities, among other marginalized groups that are underperforming academically and overrepresented in our criminal justice system,” Thurmond said in the letter.

{p dir=”ltr”}The letter followed a state bill that took effect July 1, 2020 prohibiting the suspension of middle school students for “disrupting school activities or otherwise willfully defying the valid authority of those school personnel engaged in the performance of their duties.” The bill is active through July 1, 2025.

{p dir=”ltr”}San Francisco public schools follow — and in some respects have been ahead of — the state’s student discipline guidelines. Suspensions are designated as a last resort and permissible only if the school team has exhausted and documented all required interventions and supports for behavior.

{p dir=”ltr”}The district’s adherence to state guidance makes sense, since it was among the first to practice restorative justice techniques — a criminal justice approach that focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large. SFUSD issued a restorative practices resolution in 2009, and in spring 2014 rolled out a district-wide training as part its board-approved Safe and Supportive Schools Resolution. This resolution also requires the district to collect and analyze discipline data and to report aggregate data to the school community on the district website.

{p dir=”ltr”}Restorative justice without adequate training

{p dir=”ltr”}But almost a decade later, some SFUSD insiders and U.S. public school researchers are arguing that restorative justice efforts to reduce suspensions have tied teachers’ and principals’ hands around discipline and consequences.

{p dir=”ltr”}One of the problems at SFUSD and other districts is that it’s not always clear who is responsible for the behavior supports and interventions that make up restorative justice methods. Does it fall to principals, teachers, social workers, counselors, security guards?

{p dir=”ltr”}Cassondra Curiel, president of United Educators of San Francisco, SFUSD’s teachers union, said her understanding is that restorative justice training has stopped since before the pandemic, “possibly because restorative justice trainers have been reassigned to teach in the classroom,” she said. But Curiel noted she can’t remember any wide-scale training since the method’s rollout.

{p dir=”ltr”}When asked if restorative justice training has stopped, SFUSD spokesperson Dudnick replied training and materials are available online.

{p dir=”ltr”}Harry Tupuola, who has over a decade of experience in San Francisco public schools and worked as a security guard at Marina Middle School from December 2017 to September 2022, said restorative justice can work “if you have a group of people really trying to help the kids. But you can’t just brush them off and not give them the services and help they need. Most of the population at Marina who need the help are African American, Latino and Middle Eastern kids.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Tupuola resigned from Marina Middle School in September due to what he called “lack of administrative leadership.” He said, “administrators expected the security team and para-educators to run the school for them … and to de-escalate the student incidents.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Tupola said the administrators — specifically Principal Virginia Daws, who left Marina Middle School in early October for reasons unknown, and Assistant Principals Amanda Barnett and Katherine Brown, both hired in July 2021 — also asked him to watch the classroom in absence of a substitute teacher “over 10 times,” the legality of which he questioned as he is not credentialed.

{p dir=”ltr”}Perhaps more troubling, Tupuola said, was that the administrators failed to immediately call parents “as much as 20 times” when police arrived to deal with students fighting, possessing weapons or being suspected of criminal behavior off campus, which goes against SFUSD police interrogation regulations.

{p dir=”ltr”}Former Principal Daws did not return several requests for comment on these issues. Assistant Principals Amanda and Brown declined to be interviewed for this story. SFUSD spokesperson Dudnick wrote in an email, “Mr. Tupuola was not asked to serve as a substitute teacher at Marina Middle School.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Tupuola is among several current and former Marina Middle School staff who said the administrators have allowed about five to 20 students to walk around without attending class.

{p dir=”ltr”}“They pretty much control the school and can do whatever they want,” he said. “They don’t want to expel the kids because it looks bad for the admins. They try to transfer them or get them in special ed — you know, brush them under the rug and just try to deal with them til the rest of the year when they graduate, so they (the administrators) don’t have blemishes on their school record.”

{p dir=”ltr”}SFUSD’s Dudnick wrote in an email in response to this allegation: “There are myriad reasons why a student may be walking in the hallway during class. Hypothetically, a student may walk in the hallway during class to find their mentor or other supports.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Marina Middle School is allocated three security guards, three counselors, a half-time nurse, a speech therapist and a social worker. Of these, the school currently has only two security guards and two counselors. On Dec. 8, one of the two remaining security guards was punched twice by a student, according to a staff member who must remain anonymous. The next day, both security guards staged a sickout to protest the school’s inadequate safety and security plan. This came weeks after longtime head counselor Kingsley Yee moved to another school and six days after Nancy Kohn Hsieh, the school’s social worker, resigned.

{p dir=”ltr”}The lack of a school safety plan was raised by the teachers union in an Oct. 28 memo, which stated, “As of today, Marina Middle School lacks an updated, unique to Marina, comprehensive safety and disaster plan, in violation of Article 14 of the CBA, California Education Code Sections 32280-32289.5 and Article 1, section 28© of the California Constitution, which guarantees students the right to attend public schools that are ‘safe, secure, and peaceful.’”

{p dir=”ltr”}Marina Middle School has shared behavior guidelines with its staff, with a list of dangerous behaviors that include: “mutual fight; brandishing/possession of a weapon (including pocket knives); and pushing, shoving, or hitting an adult.” But teachers and staff noted the behavior guidelines make no reference to consequences or intervention protocols for these actions.

{p dir=”ltr”}Accusations of undocumented suspensions

{p dir=”ltr”}SFUSD’s process for suspending a student is lengthy and requires significant documentation shared between school and district administrators, to show all interventions have been exhausted. The suspension — and all actions that lead up to it — must be recorded on Synergy SIS (Student Information System) to which staff have access. When the student is set to return to school after a suspension, teachers and counselors are notified by email, so they can follow up on missed lessons and homework and generally help the student in a coordinated fashion.

{p dir=”ltr”}But according to current and former Marina Middle School employees, suspensions between September 2021 and December 2022 have gone undocumented, which is forbidden per SFUSD’s own regulations. Current and former staff said they cannot go on record about these undocumented suspensions for fear they would be sued or never work in California public education again.

{p dir=”ltr”}When asked how many students — not which students — had been suspended from Marina Middle School since August 2021, Dudnick, the SFUSD spokesperson, failed to give an aggregate number. Instead, she wrote The Examiner: “All incidents involving students are properly documented in SFUSD’s current student information system. Data related to a specific incident of suspension would include confidential student information, which district staff are legally not allowed to share.”

{p dir=”ltr”}The Examiner’s filed an immediate disclosure California Privacy Rights Act/Sunshine Ordinance request for 2021-2022 suspension data from Marina Middle School on Friday, but SFUSD did not make the paper’s requested deadline of Tuesday and had not responded as of Wednesday afternoon. However, Assistant Principal Barnett did report to staff an in-school suspension on Monday, which one longtime teacher wrote “is one of the only emails I’ve ever received about a suspension even though my students have been suspended many times.” And on Tuesday, that same teacher reported administrators are going into student records and retroactively inserting suspension data.

During the week of Oct. 24, several staff were upset by the lack of disciplinary transparency around a student who brought a loaded BB gun (later identified as an air gun) to school and then went absent. One staff member emphasized to colleagues it was important for them and their support team members to be aware of these kinds of safety and disciplinary incidents to best support students. But not knowing whether a student was suspended, it was difficult to help them when they returned to the school or do anything preventative in terms of behavior.

Several teachers confirmed the October incident in question, which was also raised in a staff meeting. But when The Examiner asked the district about the incident and whether a suspension had occurred, spokesperson Dudnick responded: “There has not been an instance of a student bringing a BB gun to school.”

The district has also denied all other allegations in this story and claimed only 10 employees have left Marina Middle since August 2021; insiders report the number is actually 23.

“Many students in my class work hard and want to get an education,” said an anonymous teacher. “They want me to stop the kids who are constantly disrupting class, but I can’t. Troubled students need resources, and many of our human resources have left the building. We aren’t preventing those kids from going to prison; we’re just repeating the cycle of poverty and violence in a different way.”