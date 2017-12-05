Another sign of California Recession? East Bay drug maker cuts 40% of jobs, looks to move HQ

By

Recessions are normally caused by lack of economic activity or lack of confidence in the future. In the case of California the recession is being caused by high taxes, high energy and housing costs and bad regulations that make it cheaper to use computers and robots than people. For some companies it is better to move the company. A few days ago the California Political News and Views did a story about a Texas company that found it cheaper to use private jets to come to the San Fran area, rather than have an office and facility in the Bay Area. “”As we are executing on our new strategy, we needed to right-size the organization,” Depomed President and CEO Arthur Higgins said in a press release. “Taking these steps, in terms of headcount reductions and office relocation, will provide additional financial and strategic benefit.” The company said it is looking at potential headquarters in the Midwest or on the East Coast. By the time it moves, it will have about 70 employees. Do you know of other companies that are leaving the former Golden State? Let us know. Dan Walters believes we may already be in a recession—certainly Ventura County is in one!

Less than a year after hedge fund coup, East Bay drug maker cuts jobs, looks to move HQ

Drug maker Depomed is looking to move its headquarters from Newark to the East Coast or Midwest.

By Ron Leuty, San Francisco Business Times, 12/4/17

A New York hedge fund that earlier this year flipped the board of Depomed Inc. and installed a new CEO to boost the company’s value said Monday that it will cut 40 percent of its staff and move the drug company’s headquarters out of California.

The move is necessary, Depomed (NASDAQ: DEPO) said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, because it is turning over sales of its best-selling pain drug, Nucynta, to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and won’t need as large of a workforce or as much space at its Newark headquarters.

The Collegium deal, which the companies said is expected to close next month, means Depomed will receive royalties of at least $135 million a year for four years. Meanwhile, it will save $80 million on an annualized basis with the job cuts and by relocating by mid-2018.

The moves help Depomed focus resources on its neurology and specialty drug businesses and largely out of the market of pain-killing opioid drugs. Companies have come under fire, including investigations by Congress and states’ attorneys general, for sales and marketing methods that some lawmakers believe fueled the opioid drug epidemic.

Nucynta registered sales of $183.3 million — 58 percent of Depomed’s product sales — through the first nine months of this year

“As we are executing on our new strategy, we needed to right-size the organization,” Depomed President and CEO Arthur Higgins said in a press release. “Taking these steps, in terms of headcount reductions and office relocation, will provide additional financial and strategic benefit.”

The company said it is looking at potential headquarters in the Midwest or on the East Coast. By the time it moves, it will have about 70 employees.

Higgins, the former chairman of the management board at Bayer HealthCare AG, took over at Depomed in March. That came as New York hedge fund Starboard Value LP initiated a shakeup of Depomed’s board of directors, with three Starboard-backed directors joining the board.

Starboard is perhaps best known for pushing for changes at Yahoo Inc., which led to its $4.5 billion sale in June to Verizon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: VZ). It also executed a strategy similar to the one it did at Depomed with Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), which operates food chains such as Olive Garden and Bahama Breeze.

Starboard managing member Jeffrey C. Smith had complained that under former CEO James Schoeneck that Depomed was undervalued, leading to the company’s March deal with Starboard that led to the board changes, Schoeneck’s departure and Higgins’ entry.

But Depomed traded Monday at two-thirds of its 52-week high of $21.38. It closed Monday at $7.15 per share, up four cents. It added 19 cents in after-hours trading.

As of July, according to SEC documents, Starboard held about 5.5 million shares, or 8.7 percent, of Depomed’s stock.

In its deal for Nucynta, Collegium will sell the pain drug with Depomed receiving a royalty. The first four years, Depomed will receive a minimum of $135 million a year; after that, the royalty rate remains the same but without a minimum.

The deal means Depomed will eliminate its pain drug sales force and spending on marketing Nucynta, leading to a $70 million savings on an annualized basis.

“Given the dynamics in the opioid market, we concluded that a broader protfolio of products would more effectively compete and meet the needs of patients, physicians and payors,” Higgins said in a press release.

Depomed lost $69.4 million, or $1.11 per share, through the first nine months of this year on revenue of $286.3 million. In the same period last year, it lost $44.4 million, or 73 cents per share, on nearly $332 million in revenue.