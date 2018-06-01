Another Trump Win: Federal Employees DOWN 24,000

By

It is difficult to cut employment in government—especially in the Federal government. Yet, since he has been President, the number of Federal employees has dropped by 24,000. This is a great start—and I expect that with the ending of financing unions, Federal employment is going to drop again—since union leaders will have to work for the people, not the unions. Then we will find out they are not needed. Plus, Trump has made it easier to fire bad VA employees—and that has just started—upwards of 300 are gone. “In April, there were 2,789,000 people employed in civilian federal government jobs. In May, that declined to 2,786,000, a drop of 3,000. In December 2016, the month before Trump took office, there were 2,810,000 civilians employed in the federal government. That has now dropped by 24,000 to the current 2,786,000.” At the same time civilian employment continues to climb—223,000 in May. More tax payers, fewer tax takers. Good for America.

Trump Has Cut Federal Payroll by 24,000 Jobs

By Terence P. Jeffrey, cnsnews, 6/1/18

(CNSNews.com) – The federal government cut 3,000 jobs in May and federal employment has now dropped by 24,000 since President Donald Trump took office, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Even as federal government jobs were declining, overall employment was increasing—as was employment in state and local government.

In April, there were 2,789,000 people employed in civilian federal government jobs. In May, that declined to 2,786,000, a drop of 3,000.

In December 2016, the month before Trump took office, there were 2,810,000 civilians employed in the federal government. That has now dropped by 24,000 to the current 2,786,000.

Total government employment in the United States increased by 5,000 in May, climbing from 22,321,000 in April to 22,326,000.

State government employment rose by 2,000 in the month, climbing from 5,110,000 in April to 5,112,000 in May.

Local government employment rose by 6,000 in the month, climbing from 14,422,000 in April to 14,428,000 in May.