By

Is it possible that the lady that killed a million jobs is going to be the next head of the California Labor Federation? The Assemblywoman that passed legislation to force hundreds of thousands of Californians to pay bribes to unions if they want to work, could lead the union s in California. The bully of San Diego want to bully all the workers in California, directly. Thought you should know.

Another twist for California’s organized labor

By JEREMY B. WHITE, CARLA MARINUCCI and ISABELLA BLOOM, Politico, 10/27/21

THE BUZZ — SUCCESSION: Change could be coming to one of California’s most powerful political players.

California politics-land was thrumming on Tuesday over a letter from San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council Secretary-Treasurer Brigette Browning — first publicly reported by KQED’s Katie Orr — endorsing Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez to be the next leader of the California Labor Federation. The letter lauds Gonzalez as a “powerful and effective force for working families” and urges the group to elevate the San Diego Democrat before the year’s out to replace current leader Art Pulaski.

We had heard rumors here that Gonzalez might assume leadership of this union powerhouse. The choice would make sense: Gonzalez formerly led the San Diego labor council, and in Sacramento she has built a long record of pro-labor policy achievements as one of the Labor Fed’s most reliable partners in the Capitol. If you want to know how labor feels about a bill, Gonzalez’s vote count is a good place to start. And she happens to be termed out in 2024. We’ve also heard some rumblings of discontent over how Pulaski steered labor through the gig economy wars surrounding the Dynamex decision and the Gonzalez-authored AB 5.

JUST ONE PROBLEM: Pulaski has not formally announced he’s retiring, and his term doesn’t expire until 2024. “There is no timeline at this point” for Pulaski to step aside, California Labor Federation spokesperson Steve Smith told us. Gonzalez similarly told us the notion was “intriguing” but noted there isn’t a current vacancy. It’s worth noting that term limits or not, Gonzalez holds a coveted position as chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee — one of the most influential posts in the Capitol. But it sure looks like some folks in organized labor are mounting a public push to draft Gonzalez and vault her into a new gig.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is already a time of tumult and turnover in California’s organized labor movement. Former SEIU California Executive Director Alma Hernandez stepped down earlier this month after she and her husband were charged with various crimes. Hard-charging State Building and Construction Trade Council of California President Robbie Hunter announced in July he plans to retire. Teamsters official Rome Aloise is embroiled in a scandal of his own; an independent monitor this month uphold allegations of misdoing. A power struggle is unfolding at SEIU 1000 as officials look to sideline newly elected president Richard Louis Brown, who wanted to withhold support for Gov. Gavin Newsom but was overruled.

Unions are indispensable to California Democrats’ political agenda. On the policy side, they sponsor some of the most consequential legislation to come out of Sacramento and form the main counterweight to industry groups; on the political side, they form the financial and organizing backbone of many campaigns. They played a major role in rallying voters against the failed Newsom recall, and they’re poised to be a central player in the 2022 midterms as Democrats look to flip House seats and shore up their Sacramento majorities. And labor could face costly and ballot battles over education and the very existence of public employee unions.

ALL OF WHICH IS TO SAY: Leadership changes at the tops of these organizations may seem like inside baseball. But they could have an enormous impact on policymaking and elections.