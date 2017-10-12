Another Victim of California Taxes and Policies? 141 Workers Affected

By

California has the highest income taxes in the nation. Florida has no income tax. Workers that move to Florida from California will get an approximate 10% pay raise—and not cost the company a dime. Workers Comp is cheaper in Florida, the cost of gas and housing is cheaper—why isn’t everyone leaving the high cost California? “Beckman Coulter Inc. is laying off 141 employees in Chatsworth, according to documents filed with the state. The Brea biomedical instrument manufacturer will be closing its Chatsworth facility and relocating operations to an existing facility in Miami. The Chatsworth facility will permanently close Dec. 31.” Is this another canary in the tunnel?

Chatsworth Operation to Close, Lay Off Workers

By Iris Lee, San Fernando Valley Business Journal, 11/11/17

Beckman Coulter Inc. is laying off 141 employees in Chatsworth, according to documents filed with the state.

The Brea biomedical instrument manufacturer will be closing its Chatsworth facility and relocating operations to an existing facility in Miami. The Chatsworth facility will permanently close Dec. 31.

In the notice filed with the state’s Employment Development Department, the company said it will be working to retain selected employees in other company operations wherever possible. A majority of employees affected are listed as technicians and engineers, according to documents. The company added that the list of impacted individuals is expected to change as employees are relocated and reassigned over the next few months.

Beckman Coulter is a subsidiary of Danaher Corp., manufacture of diagnostic and industrial technology products.

The company could not be reached for comment before press time.

Shares of Danaher (DHR) on Wednesday closed down 23 cents or less than 1 percent at $86.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.