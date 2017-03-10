Another VICTIM of CalSTRS: Manteca School/72% Increase in 4 Years

Manteca schools are a small district. It has approximately 24,000 students. This is a poor school district, Manteca is not Beverly Hills. Yet, CalSTRS is going to be raising its mandatory contributions for this district by 72% over the next four years. Obviously this is not a financial obligation it can afford to pay, without cutting major problems, staff and repairs. Where the money is going to come from is not known—maybe the State of California, with $1.5 trillion in debt and facing billions in deficits this coming year can help? LOL
“Based on projected salaries through 2019-2020, Manteca Unified will be spending $8,050,331 more in 2019-2020 on employee salaries than they are now and $13,825,894 more in pension fund contributions. Had the percentage assessed the district for retirement stayed at 12.58 percent for STRS and 13.88 percent for CalPERS on salaries for the next four years pension costs to the district would have risen by roughly $1 million; instead they are going up $13.8 million.
Yup, $13 million taken from the kids and education and given to an incompetent, failing/collapsing pension system that refuses reforms. The whole State is going to pay for this district—and the hundreds of other districts in the same boat.
PENSION POUNDING
Pension cost increase will eclipse city salary jumps, 72% more than teacher raises over next 4 years
Wiggle room in the general fund budgets for the Manteca Unified School District and the City of Manteca will shrink considerably over the next four fiscal years and beyond as two public sector mega-retirement plans impose larger contributions on cities, school districts, and counties as well as the State of California.
