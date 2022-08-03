By

In June it looked like California Assembly Speaker Rendon was history. Another Assembly member claimed they had a majority of votes in the Democrat Caucus to become speaker. From that announcement to a Caucus meeting a few days later, the tide turned and Rendon said he would stay till the end of this session. Now he is saying he will also be Speaker for the next two years. “With lawmakers back in Sacramento for their final month to pass policy out of the state legislature, KCRA 3 asked Rendon what he would say to voters if they were to ask if this was his last month putting together legislation as Speaker of the Assembly. “I’d say absolutely not. I get elected by my colleagues; it’s their choice to make. I was elected for Speaker for this term, and this is not my last month,” Rendon said in response. In a statement Tuesday, Rivas told KCRA 3, “The decision regarding the Speakership rests with the Democratic Caucus. I met with Speaker Rendon to discuss a transition on June 9th and June 16th. I look forward to the will of the majority of the Caucus being heard.” When asked for an update on those discussions, Rendon noted both were away from Sacramento for summer recess. Power is a hard thing to give up. For Californians, it really does not matter—Rivas or Rendon, either way the Democrat super majority in the Assembly, Senate and the governorship means we will be facing an economic collapse—to go along with the collapse of education and public safety.

Anthony Rendon on being California Speaker: ‘This is not my last month’

By Ashley Zavala, KCRA, 8/2/22

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Tuesday he intends to remain leader of the state Assembly, even after the upcoming election in November and as another assemblyman claims he has the votes to be the legislative body’s next leader.

In a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Rendon told KCRA 3 that he intends to continue in his powerful leadership position. In May, Central California Assemblyman Robert Rivas announced he had the votes to replace Rendon as the next Speaker of the Assembly. While voters choose who represents them in the Assembly, those elected to the Assembly choose their leader.

After a lengthy, behind-closed-doors meeting in May, the two issued a joint statement, with Rendon acknowledging Rivas had the votes. Both agreed Rendon would remain Speaker until at least the end of the legislative session.

With lawmakers back in Sacramento for their final month to pass policy out of the state legislature, KCRA 3 asked Rendon what he would say to voters if they were to ask if this was his last month putting together legislation as Speaker of the Assembly.

“I’d say absolutely not. I get elected by my colleagues; it’s their choice to make. I was elected for Speaker for this term, and this is not my last month,” Rendon said in response.

In a statement Tuesday, Rivas told KCRA 3, “The decision regarding the Speakership rests with the Democratic Caucus. I met with Speaker Rendon to discuss a transition on June 9th and June 16th. I look forward to the will of the majority of the Caucus being heard.”

When asked for an update on those discussions, Rendon noted both were away from Sacramento for summer recess.

“We were both in our districts for a month, so we haven’t had those conversations. I think both myself and Mr. Rivas are really focused on making sure we end this legislative year strong and, honestly, going into the November elections, making sure we as Democrats perform well throughout the state.”