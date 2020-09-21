By

San Fran Nan wants to open the borders and opposes a Wall. Yet she has a wall around her home—because she lives in the lawless/violence allowed San Francisco. Joe Biden, does not have a Wall—he has armed bodyguards provided for him by the Federal taxpayer. Now we have the lawless Gov. of Michigan, building a wall around her home—She has created a dangerous State, with her being the dictator and she is afraid the people will have an armed revolt against her. “Despite her vocal opposition to building border walls to keep Americans safe from illegal immigration, Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is having an eight-foot high, electrified fence built around her official residence to keep out unwanted visitors. The fence is just one part of a $1.1 million, taxpayer-funded security upgrade to the governor’s residence, The Detroit Free Press reports: Not satisfied with a cadre of armed bodyguards, finance be her slaves, now she is building a wall to protect her from the people. Thought you should know about the hypocrisy of the Democrats—and the fear they have due to their policies being implemented, destroying families, businesses and jobs.

Anti-Border Fence Mich. Gov. Whitmer Building 8-Foot High, Electrified Fence Around Governor’s Residence

By Craig Bannister, CNSNEWS, 9/8/20

Despite her vocal opposition to building border walls to keep Americans safe from illegal immigration, Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is having an eight-foot high, electrified fence built around her official residence to keep out unwanted visitors.

The fence is just one part of a $1.1 million, taxpayer-funded security upgrade to the governor’s residence, The Detroit Free Press reports:

In recent weeks, crews have been working to build what appears to be an eight-foot-tall fence around the governor’s residence property. Last week, a sign on the site where crews were on the job warned, “Danger. High voltage. Unauthorized persons keep out.”

“It’s unclear how much is being spent on the perimeter fencing that’s being installed,” the paper reports.

As The Washington Free Beacon notes, Gov. Whitmer has called the construction of barriers on the U.S. borders too costly and ineffective:

Whitmer, a Biden surrogate, has attacked the idea of using barriers to prevent illegal immigration. She called President Donald Trump’s border wall “costly and ineffective” in February 2017, nearly a week after suggesting that money for the wall would be better spent elsewhere.

“$40 BILLION for the wall,” Whitmer tweeted. “Think how many kids that would educate, how many roads, bridges and pipes it would fix.”

Whitmer also campaigned against Trump’s wall in 2018, saying, “it is time we get back to building bridges, not walls.”