Anti-Gig Worker (AB 5) Bill Kills Hundreds of Freelance Jobs

Democrats knew they would kill jobs. The goal since Jerry Brown first became Governor in 1975 has been to depopulate the State. In the intervening years the State almost doubled in size. But, Gavin Newsom found the silver bullet—AB 5—to force everyone not a union or the unemployment line. This story shows several firms firing journalists and workers. Vox has fired HUNDREDS of journalists. “Rebecca Lawson, Editor-in-Chief of Mavs Moneyball, wrote: “California’s terrible AB5 came for me today, and I’m devastated.”



SacTown Royalty contributor Brad Geiser gave his take: “200 people losing out on varying degrees of income for 15 to have paid slots doesn’t exactly fix things. This law means well but is going to screw over more people than it helps.” Wait till after January 1 when the law becomes final—and tens of thousands will be fired. Shame on us for this disaster. We can help fix it next November—vote Republican and have them repeal the law—or prepare to leave the State. I wonder how many of the fired journalists voted for Democrats that turned around and voted to get them fired?

Anti-Gig Worker Bill Kills Hundreds of Freelance Jobs

Hope you’re happy, Democrats. The writers losing their jobs next year certainly aren’t.

Assembly Republican Caucus, 12/16/19



Just in time for Christmas, Democrats’ effort to wipe out the gig economy has claimed a couple hundred more jobs.



Today, SB Nation announced that it would cut ties with all its California-based freelancers to comply with AB 5, Democrats’ heavy-handed attack on gig workers.



“California is taking away jobs from hundreds of workers in our state – and this is just one example of the fallout from Sacramento’s misguided policies,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield). “Democrats have imposed rigid, one-size-fits-all rules that run counter to California’s legacy of innovation, entrepreneurship and a forward-thinking spirit. If we want California to continue to lead in innovation and ingenuity, we need new leadership and a new direction.”



The freelancers aren’t happy, and they’re laying the blame right where it belongs – with the Democratic politicians whose giveaway to big labor prompted the job cuts.



Rebecca Lawson, Editor-in-Chief of Mavs Moneyball, wrote: “California’s terrible AB5 came for me today, and I’m devastated.”



SacTown Royalty contributor Brad Geiser gave his take: “200 people losing out on varying degrees of income for 15 to have paid slots doesn’t exactly fix things. This law means well but is going to screw over more people than it helps.”



Finally, Kevin J. Cunningham, freelancer for McCoveyChronicles, didn’t hold back: “Well, f*** me. It was nice writing about the Giants for you all for the past 18 years. But…I’m fired, as are essentially all of us at McCoveyChronicles. AB-5 is a poorly written law that hurts far more than those that it should protect.”