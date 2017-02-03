By

San Diego schools are so hard up for “educators” that they are using personnel from an organization close to radicals to put in the classroom. then the radicals will “teach” about Islam—wonder if they will discuss ISIS, terrorism, Orlando, Ft. Hood or San Bernardino—other to say they had nothing to do with it. “In the heat of the 2016 campaign season, San Diego Unified board members voted to put together a plan to stop Islamophobia in schools. Part of that plan was in action Thursday — a week after President Donald Trump signed orders to temporarily ban travel from Muslim-majority countries and crack down on immigration. Hanif Mohebi of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said he’s been called to more than a dozen schools since the election in November to teach students and teachers how to handle bullying of Muslims. Thursday, his audience was a little different: Latino students at Logan Elementary School. Do you want you kids learning from this person and his organization? Will he explain why gays are killed, woman abused and nations not allowed free speech or religion? I bet few in San Diego know this is going on!

Anti-Islamophobia Training Rolls Out In San Diego Schools

By Megan Burks, KPBS, 2/3/17

In the heat of the 2016 campaign season, San Diego Unified board members voted to put together a plan to stop Islamophobia in schools. Part of that plan was in action Thursday — a week after President Donald Trump signed orders to temporarily ban travel from Muslim-majority countries and crack down on immigration.

Hanif Mohebi of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said he’s been called to more than a dozen schools since the election in November to teach students and teachers how to handle bullying of Muslims. Thursday, his audience was a little different: Latino students at Logan Elementary School.

“Where you’re sitting, I used to sit there,” Mohebi said to the seventh- and eighth-graders. “And without my beard, I used to look exactly like you, and people used to think I’m Mexican. So I’ve heard all the negative stuff that they will say. And it hurts.”

The presentation wasn’t altered for the new audience. Pamphlets on how to deal with being bullied said, “Know your rights as a Muslim youth in school.” And tips for teachers — like understanding that minimizing eye contact is a sign of respect, not disrespect, among Muslims — were still laid out in bullet points. Mohebi and the school’s principal, José Villar, urged the students to learn about Muslims and apply anti-bullying tips to their own lives.