By

This is what it will take to end the totalitarian, junk science/politically based lock down of Americans and our freedoms. “In what is being described as a purported anti-mask flash mob, a woman shouting “freedom” accuses CVS of working with communist China and what the company is doing “is illegal under the U.S. Constitution.” In the footage that has gone viral with about 470,000 hits so far, the woman says “do not ever touch us,” and claims that while she was shopping, “CVS customer service attacked me,” possibly for not wearing a face mask, although the specific details behind this incident, and at which pharmacy it occurred, are as yet still undefined. According to one Twitter user, “These customers are freedom-loving immigrants.” Imagine a flash mob at a big retail box store? Or going to a church and praying, obeying the Constitution and disobeying a bully calling themselves Mayor or Governor? It will take action by many to free us all. Until then expect jokers calling themselves Governors telling us a virus is more deadly in the middle of the night! Sounds like a scam artist—what do you think?

Anti-mask flash mob shows up loud and proud at CVS as trend catches on across US

Huntington Beach, CA, Saturday, November 21, 2020 – As Covid-19 cases reach record numbers in the U.S. and California, hundreds gather at the pier and Pacific Coast Highway to protest a State mandated curfew of 10 pm. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Biz Pac Review, 12/30/20

Pro-or con mask confrontations have consumed a lot of online video bandwidth in 2020. Most people have complied with mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, whether imposed by government or by the private sector, to help stop the spread or as a cost of doing business.

But there is a segment of the population that believes that mask requirements, among other things, infringe on individual liberty. It doesn’t help matters, perhaps, that public health officials, at least initially, came out with inconsistent recommendations about facial coverings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends facial coverings in public settings along with social distancing. The agency also maintains that a mask protects both the wearer and others.

Watch the video below shared by Twitter user Mike Gee who labeled it as “Freedom-loving immigrants from communist China doing a mask free flash mob at a CVS pharmacy.”

Parenthetically, the 30-second video also shows two guys inquiring about coffee. Who knew that a CVS store sold coffee?

Social media consumers are commenting on this video as it continues to gain traction. Here are some of the responses: