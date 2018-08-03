Anti-NFL Song Called “Take A Knee… My A**!” Goes Viral

This may be the first time the California Political News and Views did not re-publish a story or write an original piece—but take a video from the Internet. Tomorrow there will be several NFL games on TV. Some will be watching to be entertained, others to see how many rich athletes hate our nation.

This is a Pro-American song, reminding us of those who served and all who sacrificed—time, effort and lives—for this great nation. The words are poignant. The visuals, with the words assure a good cry. I will admit when I first saw it and was shown those in Viet Nam, where I served in the First Infantry Division, it reminded me of my sacrifices and those of my father who fought in in World War II in Europe.

Please forward this to all your friends—especially those that love football. This will remind them we could not play football on a Sunday afternoon if millions over almost 250 years had not fought for that right.

Stop the disrespect of our flag and nation. No need to riot against the “kneelers”, just ignore them and watch reruns of NCIS instead.