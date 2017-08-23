Antifa Opens Gym: Teach How to Beat up Trump Supporters—Terrorist Camp?

By

Chicago is going to see the first terrorist camp opening, in the open, in the United States. Antifa—the group involved in the violence in Washington on Inauguration Day, at Cal Berkeley and in Charlottesville. As expected it is the openly violent Antifa doing this. I would expect it to be in Chicago, since this is a city that accepts violence, hundreds of black killed each year in the city does not seem to cause a loss of sleep for the Mayor or Police Chief. “A leftist “antifa” group in Chicago called the Haymaker Collective is opening a gym that will teach members how to beat up Trump supporters, whom they call racist “white nationalists.” A Muslim woman who used the pseudonym “Naila” told Tucker Carlson the left-wing gym is preparing its members for “war” against right-wingers. “Certain bodies are vulnerable to certain attacks,” she said. Naila then claimed there has been a 20% increase in hate crimes in Chicago and nationwide, but it’s unclear if those statistics are true, given the countless instances of fake hate crimes.” Are they going to franchise the effort? Will the Department of Justice close down the effort and arrest those involved? It is obvious that Antifa violence is premeditated. Feel safe in America?

Antifa group opens a gym to teach members how to beat up right-wingers in ‘Trump’s Amerikkka’

Samantha Chang, Bizpacreview, 8/11/17



A leftist “antifa” group in Chicago called the Haymaker Collective is opening a gym that will teach members how to beat up Trump supporters, whom they call racist “white nationalists.”

A Muslim woman who used the pseudonym “Naila” told Tucker Carlson the left-wing gym is preparing its members for “war” against right-wingers. “Certain bodies are vulnerable to certain attacks,” she said.

Naila then claimed there has been a 20% increase in hate crimes in Chicago and nationwide, but it’s unclear if those statistics are true, given the countless instances of fake hate crimes.

She also doesn’t mention that far more Trump supporters have been assaulted than anti-Trumpers during the past six months.

To support her inane argument, Naila noted that a 17-year-old Muslim girl in Virginia was beaten to death in a road-rage incident in June. The murder made headlines because the mainstream media tried to play it up as an anti-Muslim hate crime.

When Tucker Carlson pointed out that the perpetrator was an illegal alien from El Salvador, Naila had no response. He then asked Naila why her anti-Trump group isn’t more concerned about the alarming murder rates in Chicago, most of which are black-on-black crimes stemming from drug wars.

“Your fears may be a little overblown,” Tucker said. “How many of the 2,000 shootings [in Chicago] were carried out by right-wingers?” The answer is: Almost zero.

The fact is, a Muslim woman is far more likely to be beaten up by her husband, father, brother or another male relative than a “white nationalist” in Chicago, which is an extremely liberal city. Numerous videos have been devoted to the topic of how to beat your Muslim wife.

The antifa gym’s mission is to train its members for combat to fight the “alt-right” and “white nationalism” in what they called “Trump’s Amerikkka.” (Never mind that the Ku Klux Klan was actually founded by the Democratic Party.)