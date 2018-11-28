Antisemitism Runs Pitzer College—Openly HATES Israel

By

If you are a student that loves terrorist Palestine and hate the Free State of Israel, then enrolling in Pitzer College, allows you to be surrounded by like minded folks. ““For years the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel — which coordinates the academic boycott of Israel as part of the larger BDS movement — has implied its target is only Israeli universities and scholars. However, as we saw at Michigan and we’re seeing today at Pitzer, faculty who implement PACBI’s boycott are directly harming and curtailing the rights of the students and faculty on their own campuses. “PACBI’s guidelines clearly calls on faculty to ‘boycott and/or work towards the cancellation or annulment’ of any school activity that involves Israeli academic institutions or their representatives. Faculty boycotters are encouraged and expected to refuse to write letters of recommendation for students wishing to go on a study abroad trip to Israel as we recently witnessed at the University of Michigan; scuttle American colleagues’ research projects with Israeli universities and scholars; cancel events with Israeli leaders or scholars organized by U.S. students or faculty; and shut down study abroad programs in Israel as we see here at Pitzer College. Love hate? Love Pitzer. Want a closed mind, no free speech? Pitzer is for you. Thought you should know.

AMCHA Condemns Pitzer Faculty for Vote to End Study Abroad Program in Israel

Calls Vote “Reprehensible” and Demands Immediate Action from President Oliver

AMCHA, 11/27/18

Santa Cruz, CA, November 27 – AMCHA Initiative Director, Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, made the following statement in response to the recent vote by Pitzer faculty to end Pitzer’s study abroad program in Haifa. The news was first reported late yesterday by The Claremont Independent .

“The Pitzer faculty’s attempt to implement academic BDS on campus and subvert the educational opportunities and academic freedom of their own U.S. colleagues and students is absolutely reprehensible. These Pitzer faculty members have abrogated their most basic professional responsibility – to promote the academic welfare of their students. President Oliver must immediately condemn this action and publicly commit to ensuring that no Pitzer student will be impeded from studying about or in Israel and that faculty will not be permitted to implement an academic boycott of Israel at Pitzer.

“President Oliver must act immediately to address this egregious faculty behavior that subverts the educational opportunities and violates the academic freedom of his students.”

AMCHA monitors more than 400 college campuses across the U.S. for anti-Semitic activity. It is the only organization that documents incidents in real time on its website for the public. AMCHA recorded 469 known anti-Semitic incidents in 2015, 639 in 2016, 652 in 2017, and 527 so far in 2018. Its daily Anti-Semitism Tracker, organized by state and university, can be viewed here .

AMCHA Initiative is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to combating anti-Semitism at colleges and universities in the United Sta