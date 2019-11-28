AOC: This girl is a job-killer

By

Democrats know how to kill jobs. NAFTA killed millions of American jobs and pushed U.S. firms out of the country. AOC made sure 15,000 people did not get jobs in New York—she killed the Amazon facility in her community. Then AOC pushed workers for a NYC firm named “Bright Power” to form a union. Now the firm is closed down and the folks are out of work. The good news for them is that Trump is President and his tax policies are creating lots of jobs. But, a firm was forced to close down due to the interference of AOC. “Last week, Bright Power decided to fire its staff and farm all the work out to subcontractors instead of maintaining their own workforce. The firing occurred just as the workers were following Ocasio-Cortez’s advice to form a union. “We have come to the conclusion that our resources have been spread too thin with so many different kinds of work all being done in-house,” Bright Power CEO Jeffrey Perlman said according to VICE.com. “It makes business sense to return to a fully subcontracted solar installation model.” Nice. Very nice. Workers lose jobs, and Sandy gets to give a speech. “Sandy” is a reference to Hurricane Sandy a devastating weather event. AOC is the political equivalent to Hurricane Sandy, killing everything in its wake. The better news is that AOC and her Squad forced San Fran Nan to hold “impeachment” hearings—which will cost dozens of Congressional Democrats their jobs.

The girl is a job-killer

By Silvio Canto, Jr., American Thinker, 11/27/19

We remember how Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, or the Bronx Evita, as my friend Bill Katz calls her, led the campaign to kill an Amazon project in the New York City area.

She killed a few thousand jobs, maybe even more. It was a disaster for workers, but Miss Sandy O got another invitation to MSNBC.

Well, she is back, and she is killing jobs again.

Check this out:

Last week, Bright Power decided to fire its staff and farm all the work out to subcontractors instead of maintaining their own workforce. The firing occurred just as the workers were following Ocasio-Cortez’s advice to form a union.

“We have come to the conclusion that our resources have been spread too thin with so many different kinds of work all being done in-house,” Bright Power CEO Jeffrey Perlman said according to VICE.com.

“It makes business sense to return to a fully subcontracted solar installation model.”

Nice. Very nice. Workers lose jobs, and Sandy gets to give a speech.

Over the years, I have supported private industry unions. It’s great for workers to unite and get the best deal available. At the same time, sometimes management has to turn to other options to stay in business.

Sandy O is a job-killer, and that’s all you can say that about the young lady.