Associated Press used to be a new organization. Today it is an affiliate of the Democrat Party. It is reporting the news, it is trying to campaign for Joe Biden. In this case the AP “stylebook”, which tells journalists what words can be used—and which can not—has decided to OUTLAW the word “mistress”. How does this help Biden? Because he is looking at selecting California Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President. How did she get her start in politics? By being the MISTRESS of the then married Willie Brown. He got her, her first political offices—in exchange for? She was the classic mistress and got elected office the old fashioned way. Now AP is telling journalists that can not tell the truth about her. Instead we could call her a homewrecker, a bimbo, a professional? She admits she was a mistress. The bigger question is whether Joe Biden will fondle and grope her like he does women of all ages. Just ask Tara Reade.

AP revises its stylebook to outlaw the use of the word ‘mistress.’ Hilarity ensues

When it comes to dictating how the news shall be presented to the American public, the Associated Press stylebook plays a key role, and has for many decades. Among other functions, it tells reporters and their editors which terms are to be preferred and which are verboten in describing phenomena. The word “Negro” was long ago banned, for instance, reflecting evolving fashion.

But now that the AP has become weaponized as a tool of the progressive movement, it is also a reliable guide to political correctness. Discarding “illegal immigrant” in favor of “undocumented immigrant,” for instance.

The 55th edition of the Stylebook is about to be published in late June, reflecting not just the latest fads and fashion, but perhaps with an eye toward whose political ox could be gored by certain popular expressions.

On Friday, the AP suddenly announced that the word “mistress” is doubleplusungood.

Professor Margot Cleveland quickly and brilliantly figured out why this change was announced now:

I think she is correct. With Biden pledged to take a woman as his veep nominee and the energizing black turnout the key to success, a mere white woman is not sufficient. Sorry, Senator Klobuchar. Despite all her self-promotion, Stacey Abrams, who has never held federal office and who can’t even manage her personal finances, is out of the question. So, for all her many faults, she looks like having the best odds. At least that is the contingency that the Associated press is preparing for.

