How do you kill the economy of a County? You stop the major source of revenue. Thanks to the Hollywood Slicky, who prefers to put oil on his head not in his gas tank, has stopped the permitting of new oilfields in Kern County. Plus, by halting the permits, hundreds of people are not getting good jobs and thousands of people are not getting jobs with the vendors of the oil drillers. Add to that the lack of oil drives up the price of gas and inflation. Only those that want to shut down the economy of our nation are winners. “A senior county official emphasized Thursday’s order did not identify errors in the county permitting ordinance or the extensive environmental review on which it was based. “The order only directs the county to stop issuing any permits until the full appeals court can consider the issues raised by the opposition litigants,” Director Lorelei Oviatt of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department said by email Friday. She noted the county ceased issuing permits immediately upon receiving notice of the court decision at 2 p.m. Thursday. This is called hide the ball. The Court ruled the County was in error—now the County has to figure out what the error was—because the Court refused to do so. In other words, regardless of what the County does, it can not fix the “errors”, because the Court refused to let them in on the secret.

Appeals court orders halt to Kern oilfield permitting pending review

BY JOHN COX, Bakersfield Californian. 1/27/23

A state appellate court this week ordered Kern County to again suspend oil and gas permitting pending a review of allegations filed by groups contending a local ordinance to streamline drilling approvals violates the California Environmental Quality Act.

The stay issued Thursday afternoon by the 5th District Court of Appeal does not affect more than 1,000 oilfield permits issued by the county since its permitting authority was restored Nov. 5 after a Kern County Superior Court judge lifted a suspension in place for a little more than a year.

A senior county official emphasized Thursday’s order did not identify errors in the county permitting ordinance or the extensive environmental review on which it was based.

“The order only directs the county to stop issuing any permits until the full appeals court can consider the issues raised by the opposition litigants,” Director Lorelei Oviatt of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department said by email Friday. She noted the county ceased issuing permits immediately upon receiving notice of the court decision at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The appellate review, which one local oil producer said is expected to take weeks, has come as the latest development in a years-long court fight over an industry-funded effort to expedite local oilfield approvals despite environmental groups’ concerns that the county’s process is overly broad and could lead to a jump in new drilling.

The Western States Petroleum Association trade group declined to comment, saying it was still reviewing the order, while one of the groups trying to block the permitting ordinance issued a statement saying it appreciated that the stay was put in place while the court weighs the case.