Sacramento has decided to assure blackouts in the future and make its city a Third world country, like Cuba. That is a country where electricity is rationed. Since Sacramento is not supporting oil drilling, fracking or coal—just solar and wind as energy sources, there will not be enough energy to power all the EV’s the city is mandating and the all electric homes. In the end it will also cause businesses to close and leave town. Would you stay as a family or business if energy was very expensive and not stable? This is how Sacramento will depopulate—ration energy. Cheap gas versus expensive alternative electricity: “The City of Sacramento said it added an appeals process to the ordinance requiring new buildings to run on electricity instead of gas. Buildings with three or fewer stories will need to meet the electrification requirements beginning 2023, and buildings taller than that will need to meet them starting 2026.

Appeals process added to city’s ordinance requiring new buildings to be all-electric

by: Jose Fabian, Fox40, 12/1/22HARE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Sacramento said it added an appeals process to the ordinance requiring new buildings to run on electricity instead of gas.

Buildings with three or fewer stories will need to meet the electrification requirements beginning 2023, and buildings taller than that will need to meet them starting 2026.

Those requirements do not affect existing buildings. And in some cases, it could also not apply to certain parts of new buildings. According to the city, there will be limited exemptions for building permit applications filed on or before Dec. 31, 2025:

A limited exemption for ground floor food establishments for cooking equipment only.

A limited exemption for manufacturing process loads only within a manufacturing or industrial facility.

A limited exemption for regulated affordable housing when virtual net energy metering is not available, for water heating only.

An Infeasibility Waiver Process was also added to exempt new buildings from being all-electric. In order to be exempt, it would have to be shown that a portion of the building would not be able to be powered only by electricity.

To read more about the ordinance, visit cityofsacramento.org.