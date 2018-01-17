Apple “Diversity” Chief Honestly Tells Hate of White Males—Apologizes for Exposing Her Views.

By

This women needs to be fired. As the Diversity Chief of Apple, she made clear her opposition to White males. She is a bigot—though she did apologies for exposing her views. When I want to look for a bigot, I look for a Democrat. ““Last week, while attending a summit in Bogota, I made some comments as part of a conversation on the many factors that contribute to diversity and inclusion,” Denise Young Smith wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by TechCrunch. “I regret the choice of words I used to make this point. I understand why some people took offense. My comments were not representative of how I think about diversity or how Apple sees it. For that, I’m sorry.” Young Smith is a black woman who has worked at Apple since 1997, most recently leading the company’s worldwide talent and human resources division. Earlier this year, she took on the newly-created role of vice president of inclusion and diversity. At the conference, she said she thought diversity could also mean diversity of thought. “I focus on everyone,” she said, according to a transcript from the conference. “Diversity is the human experience. I get a little bit frustrated when diversity … is tagged to the people of color or the women or the LGBT… There can be 12 white blue-eyed blonde men in a room and they are going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation.” Why didn’t the Fake News media promote this story? If a white Republican in government said this, it would be at the top of the news until the person was tarred, feathered and run out of town. Instead, this women is able to be a bigot and promoted. Bigots are welcomed by the Fake News media, as long as it is white people they hate.

Apple’s diversity chief apologizes for ‘white, blue-eyed blonde men’ comment at conference

By Luke Stangel, Business Journal,1/16/18

Apple’s head of diversity apologized to her staff in an email late last week, days after telling conference-goers in Colombia that “12 white, blue-eyed, blonde men in a room” could be considered diverse.

“Last week, while attending a summit in Bogota, I made some comments as part of a conversation on the many factors that contribute to diversity and inclusion,” Denise Young Smith wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by TechCrunch. “I regret the choice of words I used to make this point. I understand why some people took offense. My comments were not representative of how I think about diversity or how Apple sees it. For that, I’m sorry.”

Young Smith is a black woman who has worked at Apple since 1997, most recently leading the company’s worldwide talent and human resources division. Earlier this year, she took on the newly-created role of vice president of inclusion and diversity.

At the conference, she said she thought diversity could also mean diversity of thought.

“I focus on everyone,” she said, according to a transcript from the conference. “Diversity is the human experience. I get a little bit frustrated when diversity … is tagged to the people of color or the women or the LGBT… There can be 12 white blue-eyed blonde men in a room and they are going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation.”

Her comments reportedly drew audience applause. But they also attracted criticism from some corners of Silicon Valley. Like many large tech companies in the Valley, Apple’s technical workforce is largely white and male. Last year, 77 percent of the company’s engineers were male, and 55 percent were white, according to its annual inclusion and diversity report.

Women make up 23 percent of Apple’s engineering staff. Just 28 percent of the company’s managers are female, 7 percent of its managers are Hispanic and 3 percent of its managers are black.

“I have been a first, I’ve been an only,” Young Smith said at the conference, according to media reports. “When I was at the same conference that I just referenced, there were numbers and numbers of black women together — successful, professional, astonishing black women, and we were sharing stories and every single one of us could share the same stories about being in a room, in a meeting and someone would assume you were the assistant, the secretary, that you were not the manager, you were not the boss and that your staff person that was three levels below you was your boss.”

Enlarge

Denise Young Smith is Apple’s vice president of diversity.

Here’s Young Smith’s email to staff in its entirety:

Colleagues,

I have always been proud to work for Apple in large part because of our steadfast commitment to creating an inclusive culture. We are also committed to having the most diverse workforce and our work in this area has never been more important. In fact, I have dedicated my twenty years at Apple to fostering and promoting opportunity and access for women, people of color and the underserved and unheard.

Last week, while attending a summit in Bogota, I made some comments as part of a conversation on the many factors that contribute to diversity and inclusion.

I regret the choice of words I used to make this point. I understand why some people took offense. My comments were not representative of how I think about diversity or how Apple sees it. For that, I’m sorry.

More importantly, I want to assure you Apple’s view and our dedication to diversity has not changed.