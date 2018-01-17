By

Apple is an example of the Trump economy. Over the next five years, it will spend $350 billion in the U.S. economy, a major portion of that is money being brought back from overseas, thanks to the Trump tax relief/jobs bill. There will be 20,000 new jobs—I hope all are Americans, with NO h1-B visas used to steal work from Americans. “Shortly after, Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, said it would open a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin that will eventually employ more than 13,000 jobs — a victory Trump touted as a sign of his ability to get companies to reinvest in U.S. manufacturing. In exchange, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant is getting a $3 billion taxpayer-funded incentive and subsidies package. An analysis has shown the state won’t break even on its Foxconn investment until 2042. Note the new plant is NOT in California—it is in a free to work State. The Apple workers will not be bothered by the extortionists unions—no Apple worker—in Wisconsin—will be forced to pay a bribe to a union in order to work. Free to Work, Trump tax relief, this equals a growing economy and prosperity. Democrats prefer poverty and unemployment.

Apple says it will build a new corporate campus, invest $350 billion in U.S. economy

By Janice Bitters and Marlize van Romburgh San Francisco Business Times, 1/17/18

Apple is gearing up to build another corporate campus in a yet-to-be-announced American city and increase its workforce across the U.S. by 20,000 new employees over the next five years, the iPhone maker said Wednesday.

The news comes packaged with Apple’s news Wednesday that it plans to invest a total of $350 billion into the U.S. economy between now and the end of 2023.

Cupertino-based Apple says that investment will come through increased spending in manufacturing, capital expenditures, hiring, product sales and company and employee tax payments, including about $38 billion in repatriation tax payments as part of recent changes to tax laws.

“Apple is a success story that could only have happened in America, and we are proud to build on our long history of support for the U.S. economy,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement Wednesday. “We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness. We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year, President Donald Trump said he’d had conversations with Apple’s Tim Cook in which the CEO promised that the iPhone maker would build “three big plants, beautiful plants” in the U.S.

“I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he’s promised me three big plants—big, big, big,” Trump told the Journal in July 2017. “I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won’t consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward.”

The president didn’t elaborate on where they would be built or when it would happen, and Apple didn’t provide further comment to the press.

Shortly after, Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, said it would open a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin that will eventually employ more than 13,000 jobs — a victory Trump touted as a sign of his ability to get companies to reinvest in U.S. manufacturing.

In exchange, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant is getting a $3 billion taxpayer-funded incentive and subsidies package. An analysis has shown the state won’t break even on its Foxconn investment until 2042.

Apple’s new Cupertino headquarters opened last year. The 2.8 million-square-foot campus is estimated to have cost $5 billion to build and houses about 13,000 workers.