Apple to Create 2,000 Jobs—in Arizona, NOT California

President-Elect Trump has done a great deal to create real, well paying jobs in the United States—and he has not even taken office yet. Carrier, Ford, Black and Decker, and much more. He has been the job President—in eight weeks done more for good jobs than Obama did in eight years. Now Apple is bringing 2,000 very well paying jobs to the United States. This firm is headquartered in California—but manufacturers outside the State—they can not afford to sell products made in the job killer former Golden State.

“Apple has requested to make finished products in its facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to the document, first reported by Business Insider. Right now, it has permissions to make consumer electronics components there, the filing said.

Mesa first announced the Apple manufacturing facility in 2013, when there were expected to be 2,000 jobs created there. In 2015, Apple said it would invest $2 billion to expand “a command center for the company’s global networks.” The company currently has job postings for “data center site services technicians” in Mesa.”

That also means Arizona suppliers and vendors will get work—all of this because it is too expensive to operate in California If you want great ideas—California is the place. If you want to have customers that can afford your product or service—that is done outside the State. Sadly, this is not a wake up call for the Sacramento Democrats. In fact, they will see it as a sign to kill off more jobs—because the very rich of the Silicon Valley will now make even more money. What do you think?