Aquila: Left Wing Lunacy for August 2021

For the sane, American has become insane. Language, facts, truth are all fungible—made to fit whatever racist hate filled theory you have. Actions of government, courts and law enforcement make people wonder if the demented, other than Biden, are running the nation. Is this fascism or anarchy? It is certainly chaos.

Left Wing Lunacy for August 2021

Frank Aquila, 8/28/21

Left Wing Lunacy continued into August with Biden on vacation while surrendering in Afghanistan leaving behind thousands of Americans and billions worth of military equipment including Blackhawk Choppers, drones, and much weaponry. The Taliban, who was the government for Al-Qaeda that attacked America on 9/11, now have 40 aircraft under their control. They proclaimed their Jihad is not over, chanting “Death to America with CNN reporting; “but they seem friendly at the same time.” MSNBC compares Christians to the Taliban. The AP doesn’t even refer them as “terrorists” but instead, “activists”. The Taliban released thousands of ISIS prisoners from former US air base that Biden had transferred to Afghanistan from Guantanamo Bay. Over 100 of the refuges processed were flagged for possible terrorist ties. How many more have blended themselves as refuges to come to America? Call this the new ISIS. Biden then releases a (death) list of Americans and Afghan allies still remaining to the Taliban while Pelosi tweets, Biden “to be commended” on Afghanistan.

According to Twitter, doctors posting covid stats will get you removed, Trump is banned despite the FBI report finding no evidence that January 6th was organized to overturn the presidential election; but 100 pro-Taliban spokesman social media accounts post videos of people falling from planes as acceptable.

Twitter suspends conservative who calls transgender Olympian a “man”.

Google whistleblower, Zach Vorhies exposes Google and how they changed their new algorithms in order to target President Trump.

Facebook rejects “Officer of the Year” post due to “sensitive social issues”

Virginia school shared video for Kindergarten stating. “I feel safe when there are no police.”

James Madison University requires freshman to attend orientation labeling Christian White males as “oppressors” in a detailed chart.

University of Wisconsin removes bolder from campus because “the rock is racist.”

In the Chicago Public Schools, parents are not allowed to know if their child changed their gender identify.

Virginia school board approves transgender policy. What will these kids do when their biology books tell them there are only two sexes?

Liberal school boards require teachers to use preferred pronouns, allowing students to choose sports by gender identity.

California teacher replaces American flag with gay pride flag requiring students to “Pledge Allegiance” to the gay-pride flag.

Oregon Gov. Brown signs law allowing students who can’t read, white, or do math to graduate. Guess now they can major in protesting, looting, and arson.

Minneapolis Dem celebrates rioters burning of police precinct as “an act of pure righteousness.”

San Francisco will suspend first responders who will not report vaccination status.

Women in California prison become pregnant after being forcibly housed with a biological man who identified himself as a woman.

Wisconsin County Jail eliminates the term inmate, convict. The Center for Disease Control also eliminates the terms, inmate, convict, prisoner, alcoholic, smoker, evicted, and elderly as words they will no longer use.

$783,500,000. worth of stimulus checks were sent to prisoners.

New York burglar arrested 19 times caught rubbing genitals on girls feet during another burglary.

New York bank robber hits two more banks following “No-Bail” release.

Illegal immigrant charged with murder of 18 year old soccer star.

Women caught on camera stealing CA Gov Election Recall ballots out of apartment mailboxes and a felon is found with 300 of the same ballots in his vehicle.

LA Times calls Larry Elder “the Black face of white supremacy”, “an insult to blackness” and “a Black David Duke”. The Democrat media continues their playbook of using race to divide and conquer proving once again the biggest threat to Democrats are educated, successful black conservatives.

Los Angeles County no longer requires U.S. citizenship for most of its government jobs.

McCallin, Texas reports 80 percent of the current Covid patients are illegal immigrants due to Biden busing illegal immigrants throughout America.

White House refuses to endorse vaccine mandates for illegal immigrants released into America.

USA Today reports “38 million people were sick with the flu in 2019-2020; but Public health reported only 2,038 flu cases in the 2020-2021 flu season. Did Covid eat the flu?

Four US Senators tested positive for Covid and they all had the vaccine.

Media silent as 63 “sophisticated” people, who were at Obama’s super-spreader birthday bash, test positive for Covid.

How come you can go in a restaurant and take your face covering off at your table but the kids can’t at their school desks?

When you are required to show your papers to eat at a restaurant but not to vote, something is wrong.

While the FDA usually takes 10 years to approve a vaccine, the time-table for approval of the Covid vaccine was 3-5 years; but someone at the FDA apparently thought the year was 2024 when they approved the vaccine. Remember the FDA also approved cigarettes at one time.

Marvel releases comic making Batman’s sidekick Robin as bisexual.

City in Washington has girls’ lemonade stand shut down.

“The difference between human and monkeys is that monkeys would never allow the dumbest of the herd to lead them.” – Ted Nugent

If you didn’t know about any of these stories, chances are you watch “Fake News” and that is just some of the Left-wing lunacy for August 2021.

Frank Aquila is president of the San Joaquin/Stanislaus Conservative Patriots and author of the book, “Sarah Palin Out of Nowhere.” He can be emailed at [email protected]