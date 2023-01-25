Archdiocese of San Fran Confirms to Gateway Pundit They Are “Unaware” of Any Exorcism at Pelosi Home

By

Is the Pelosi family as demented as Joe Biden? Paul Pelosi apparently let someone into his house, befriended him. Then when the cops arrived, in front of the cops, the friend used a hammer on Paul Pelosi. For a family that opposes the major tenants Catholic Church—like protecting babies, marriage is between a man and a woman and more. But, according to their daughter—who plans to run for her mothers Congressional seat, they had an exorcism. All of a sudden they are pretending to be Catholic again. ““I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services,” Alexandra told the publication. But then the next day the FOX and Friends Weekend hosts reported that THERE WAS NO EXORCISM at the Pelosi home. The local Catholic Church confirmed the news. Is San Fran Nan lying, again, about her church? She needs to go to confession and tell the truth and apologize for lying about the Church.

Archdiocese of San Francisco Confirms to Gateway Pundit They Are “Unaware” of Any Exorcism at Pelosi Home

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 1/23/23

On Saturday Pelosi spawn, Alexandra Pelosi, claimed the Paul Pelosi scandal prompted her mother to perform an exorcism on their home in San Francisco.

The New York Times reported:

“I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services,” Alexandra told the publication.

FOX and Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy then added this reality check to the story, “Well, her radical anti-Life position should weigh more heavily on her soul. And she is not allowed to receive Communion in San Francisco.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the Archdiocese of San Francisco on Sunday to ask about the alleged exorcism at the Pelosi home.

We heard back from the Archdiocese on Monday afternoon.

Peter Marlow, the Executive Director of Communications and Media Relations at the San Francisco Archdiocese, told The Gateway Pundit:

The Archdiocese is unaware of the exorcism question you raised.