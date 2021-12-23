Are the Vaccines Real—or Just a Placebo?

By

Nowhere in the history of approved drugs have so many people died, been hospitalized or made ill by a medicine approved by the FDA. In fact, after a few deaths the drug is pulled from the market. Yet, the stories below are just a sample of the articles showing taking the vaccines is as effective as a lollipop, for the virus. How many have to die before government publishes the truth? Remember, we have the truth, all the data on the development, the successes and failures in creating the vaccines. Yet the Federal government has determined we are not allowed to see the complete data for 55 years—what are they hiding and why are so many getting sick and dying AFTER taking the jab. I do no believe in conspiracy theories—the facts speak for themselves: lots of folks ding or getting sick WHEN fully vaccinated. The data is being hidden from the public for 55 years. Someone needs to explain—and not the lying Fascist Fauci.

GATEWAY PUNDIT REPORTED THIS:

Oregon Health Authority: 622 Fully Vaccinated Residents Died Of COVID

We were told the experimental COVID vaccines were going to “stop the spread.”

Yet, over 620 residents of Oregon died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, recently published state data shows.

According to statistics from the Oregon Health Authority, a total of 622 fully Covid-vaccinated residents died from COVID since the start of the pandemic.

At least 28 vaccinated people test positive for COVID after holiday party in Marin County — But the hosts had insisted that all guests be vaccinated and provide a proof of a negative at-home COVID-19 test the day of the party, according to Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. Many of the guests had also received booster shots. Hayley Smith in the Los Angeles Times$ — 12/23/21

California Congressmember Barbara Lee is the latest vaccinated and boosted lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19. She said she was experiencing “cold-like symptoms,” and called on people to get their vaccine or booster. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, as well as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his family, also announced they tested positive for COVID.

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) revealed on Wednesday that she has contracted the Chinese coronavirus despite being vaccinated and boosted. Schakowsky said she is experiencing a fever and feeling generally “ill.” “As I mentioned in my weekly video, my husband Bob tested positive for COVID Friday. Yesterday I was having a bit of fever and feeling ill. After several negative tests in the days before, I tested positive for COVID last night. We are both vaccinated and received the booster,” she revealed on social media.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) is the latest lawmaker to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Thursday, Coons said after testing regularly for COVID-19 in recent weeks with rapid and PCR tests, he received a positive diagnosis Wednesday night. “I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines. Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering,” he said.