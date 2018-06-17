Are these the worst cities to live in? Study looks at quality of life across the U.S.–7 in California

By

Congratulations to California of the twenty-eight worst cities in the United States, seven (25%) are in the former Golden State. Sacramento has done its job. The Democrat Party has done its job. Yet, the people are silent. Guess they have no problem with crime, poverty and poor education. Sounds like Stockholm syndrome to me.

“Quality of life is subjective, and difficult to measure. Still, there is a wide range of quantifiable factors that can impact quality of life in a given area. Affordability, safety, job market strength, quality of education, infrastructure, average commute times, air quality, and the presence of cultural attractions are just a few examples of factors that can influence overall quality of life.

24/7 Wall St. created an index with measures in eight categories — crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure, and leisure — to identify the 50 worst cities to live in. Not confined to a single region, the worst cities span the country from the South to the Midwest and from New England to the Pacific coast.”

When will the families demand better of government?

Correction: In a previous version of this piece, due to a data processing error, the Las Vegas crime rate was reported as 2,136 per 100,000 population. In fact, the metro area’s crime rate is 849.2 per 100,000 population. As a result, Las Vegas should not have been included as one of the worst cities to live in. Our list has changed order and a new metro area, Fort Smith, Arkansas has been added.

32. Fresno, Calif.

Population: 522,021

522,021 Median home value: $227,500

$227,500 Poverty rate: 28.1%

28.1% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 21.6%

Fresno is one of half a dozen cities in California to rank among the worst cities to live in nationwide. Like most California cities, Fresno is an expensive place to live. The typical area home is worth $227,500, or about five times the median income of $44,905 in the city. In comparison, the typical American home value of $205,000 is only about 3.6 times the national median income of $57,617.

Fresno is situated in California’s San Joaquin Valley, a region with some of the nation’s worst air quality. In the Fresno area, about 14% of days in a given year have hazardous air quality, compared to only 6% of days nationwide on average.

27. Oakland

Population: 419,987

419,987 Median home value: $649,700

$649,700 Poverty rate: 18.9%

18.9% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 41.1%

Oakland’s median household income of $68,060 a year is the highest of any city on this list and higher even than the median income nationwide of $57,617. However, the city’s high incomes are largely offset by a high cost of living, as goods and services are about 27% more expensive in Oakland than they are nationwide, on average. Housing is particularly expensive. The typical home in Oakland is worth nearly $650,000, or about 10 times the city’s median income. Nationwide, the median home value is worth only about 3.6 times the median income.

A high violent crime rate can often drive down property value, but this has not been the case in Oakland. The city has the highest violent crime rate of any California city at 1,443 incidents per 100,000 residents in 2016.

26. Merced, Calif.

Population: 82,573

82,573 Median home value: $215,400

$215,400 Poverty rate: 28.2%

28.2% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 16.4%

Merced is one of several California cities on this list struggling with high unemployment. About one in every 10 workers in the city are out of a job, the sixth highest unemployment rate of any American city. The high jobless rate may contribute to the city’s high poverty rate. More than one in every four Merced residents live in poverty, well above the 14.0% U.S. poverty rate.

Most American cities have a relatively high concentration of restaurants and bars and places for entertainment, but Merced is an exception. There is a slightly lower-than-typical concentration of restaurants and eateries in the city, and the concentration of bars is about half the average concentration nationwide.

24. Stockton, Calif.

Population: 307,057

307,057 Median home value: $243,700

$243,700 Poverty rate: 17.7%

17.7% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 16.7%

Stockton has one of the highest unemployment rates of any American city. Some 8.7% of the city’s workforce is out of a job, far higher than the 4.9% U.S. annual unemployment rate. The high jobless rate contributes to the city’s relatively low median income. The typical household in the city earns just $49,271 a year — less than three-quarters of the median income of $67,739 across the state. Low-income residents face further financial strain as the cost of living is relatively high in Stockton. Goods and services are about 7% more expensive in the city than they are on average nationwide.

20. Compton, Calif.

Population: 97,537

97,537 Median home value: $327,900

$327,900 Poverty rate: 26.5%

26.5% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 8.1%

More than one in every four Compton residents live on poverty level income, well above the 14.0% U.S. poverty rate. The high poverty rate is partly attributable to the city’s weak job market. Some 8.2% of workers in Compton are unemployed compared to 4.9% of American workers nationwide. The jobs that are available in the city do not likely pay much. High-paying jobs are often only available to those with a college education, and in Compton, just 8.1% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, less than a third of the U.S. share of 31.3% of adults.

Poor areas often have higher crime rates, and Compton is no different. There were 1,158 violent crimes in the city for every 100,000 residents in 2016, nearly three times the national violent crime rate.

14. San Bernardino, Calif.

Population: 216,242

216,242 Median home value: $240,400

$240,400 Poverty rate: 29.4%

29.4% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 9.1%

San Bernardino is the second worst city to live in in California and one of the worst in the country. San Bernardino’s 29.4% poverty is the third highest in the state and more than double the U.S. poverty rate. Widespread financial hardship is likely tied to the lack of available jobs in the city. Some 7.3% of workers are out of a job, well above the 5.4% statewide unemployment rate. Employers and small business owners may be discouraged from operating in the city because of the high concentration of crime. There were 1,331 violent crimes in the city for every 100,000 residents in 2016, about three times the statewide violent crime rate.

13. Florence-Graham, Calif. (Florence-Graham is a census-designated place in Los Angeles County, California, United States.—near Huntington Park and Lynwood)

Population: 63,390

63,390 Median home value: $267,800

$267,800 Poverty rate: 31.5%

31.5% Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 4.4%

The typical household in Florence-Graham earns just $34,738 a year, almost half the $67,739 the typical California household earns. The city’s lower-income residents face additional financial strain with a high cost of living. Goods and services in Florence-Graham are about 37% more expensive than they are on average nationwide.

High-paying jobs are often only available to those with a college education and the low incomes in Florence-Graham may be attributable to a relative lack of college-educated workers. Just 4.4% of adults in the city have a bachelor’s degree or higher, the smallest share of any U.S. city and just a fraction of the national bachelor’s degree attainment rate of 31.3%.