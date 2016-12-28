Are U.S. Universities Training Totalitarians?

By

By Bill Korach, The Report Card, 12/28/16

Many if not most American colleges and universities like to proclaim and teach “diversity” and “inclusion.” However, more and more, the result is anything but diverse ideas and inclusive thought. More and more students at these colleges reject Freedom of Speech, and an open exchange of ideas if they don’t happen to like certain ideas. University administrators and faculty are often encouraging of repressive student behavior. And that is beginning to resemble classic totalitarianism. Here are the signs:

Limiting Free Speech

According to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), over 400 of the most prestigious and respected universities have speech codes in place. Violation of these speech codes can bring punishment or expulsion. “Safe spaces,” “Micro-aggression” and “Triggers” and can bring the wrath of the administration upon the head of students.

Such restrictions are unconstitutional, and many public colleges have lifted their quarantines after being threatened with lawsuits. In January a University of Hawaii administrator tried to stop students from handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution outside the campus’s free-speech zone. After students sued, the university revised its policies to allow free speech in “all areas generally available to students and the community.”

Meantime, campus speech police continue to stretch the bounds of what they prosecute under the banner of threats and intimidation. New Jersey’s Bergen Community College in January placed a professor on leave for posting an allegedly “threatening” picture on Google+ of his seven-year-old daughter doing yoga in a Game of Thrones T-shirt that read “I will take what is mine with fire & blood,” a quote from the TV show.

At McNeese State University in Louisiana, students can be punished for bullying if they make “remarks that would be viewed by others in the community as abusive and offensive,” regardless of whether that’s their intent. The University of West Alabama bans “cyberbullying,” which can include sending “harsh text messages or emails.” Would that include scathing evaluations that professors email to students?

Trump supporters and conservatives in general face speech barriers.

“Academe, as it turns out, has been a very safe space for loathing Donald Trump,” Jack Stripling wrote in The Chronicle of Higher Education. But actually liking him is quite another story.

“On several college campuses, the mere appearance of Donald Trump’s name written in chalk fueled unrest along racial lines,” Stripling wrote in an article which appeared on November 18, 2016. Delta State University and Emory were two of these, according to Stripling.

Even in high school, students are intimidated by hostile faculty. According to the Washington Times A New York high school teacher is being disciplined after she called pro-Donald Trump students racist.

Veronica Welsh, a world language teacher at Smithtown High School West, has been “administratively reassigned” after facing backlash for comments she made on Facebook, News 12 Long Island reported.

“This week is spirit week at Smithtown H.S. West. It’s easy to spot which students are racist by the Trump gear they’re sporting for USA Day,” she wrote Wednesday.

Mob Behavior to Silence Debate

Activist faculty and violent student protests have cause speakers to be invited or interrupted when they do appear. Here are a few examples:

California State University at Los Angeles — Ben Shapiro

Critics slammed the conservative writer and claimed his proposed lecture — about microaggressions, Black Lives Matter, and safe spaces — was not a debate but an attack. The university revoked his invitation, later allowing Shapiro to come to the campus after he threatened legal action.

“These aren’t diversity warriors,” Shapiro told Breitbart News. “They’re jackbooted thugs.”

University of California at Berkeley — Nicholas Dirks

The chancellor of Berkeley was scheduled to have a public discussion about the value of higher education, but the event was shut down after by students chanted and shouted over him. The protesters stated that he wasn’t doing enough to help black students suffering hardships on campus and that his salary was too high.

University of Chicago — Anita Alvarez

The Cook County, Illinois, state attorney’s speech was interrupted and did not continue because of both student and nonstudent protesters.

Protesters claimed that Alvarez was responsible for “state violence against Black and brown people in the City of Chicago” and failed to charge police officers, according to a press release from Black Lives Matter (BLM) Chicago, The Chicago Maroon reported.

Chicago has a history of extreme mistrust between its African-American community and police enforcement. Most recently, fury over the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, whom prosecutors claim police shot 16 times, reached Alvarez.

Anita Alvarez

University of Chicago — Bassem Eid

Students advocating for the Palestinian cause interrupted and shut down the political analyst and human-rights advocate’s speech at the college. Eid, who is himself Palestinian, made comments that were seen as pro-Israel.

“Do not speak on behalf of the Palestinians again!” a student yelled during the event, The Chicago Maroon reported.

George Washington University — Action Bronson

The college revoked the rapper’s invitation to perform due to claims his lyrics are misogynistic and that he has history of public transphobia.

Pressure on social media mounted and a petition to have Bronson removed from the lineup had hundreds of signatures by the time the administration agreed to revoke his invitation to perform.

Trinity College — Action Bronson

Another college did the same due to claims Bronson’s lyrics are violent and sexually explicit.

More than 1,300 students signed a petition that stated: “Allowing Action Bronson to perform at Spring Weekend would create a psychologically harmful and drastically unsafe space for women, LGBTQIA+ students, and survivors of sexual assault.”

Hampshire College — Emily Wong

The school revoked its request for the physician at Massachusetts General Hospital’s to give a commencement speech due to students’ claims that she could not “directly address student concerns” regarding racial issues and transphobia.

Instead, Wong was replaced with activist Reina Gossett who was chosen “because her life and work engage the issues that have been raised by students around anti-blackness, transphobia, and sexual violence,” the school’s press release read, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

University of Pennsylvania — John Brennan

The director of the CIA had an event substantially disrupted by protesters for his involvement in drone strikes in the Middle East.

After three instances where protesters interrupted and spoke over Brennan, the event ended early.

Suzanne Venker

San Francisco State University — Nir Barkat

A group of pro-Palestine protestors forced the mayor of the City of Jerusalem to end an event early. Instead, he convened with a small group of audience members.

Virginia Tech — Jason Riley

The professor who invited The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) columnist revoked his invitation over concerns of a controversy because he had “written about race issues.”

Riley, who is black, also wrote a book in 2014, called “Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed,” which received some criticism.

Williams College — John Derbyshire

The writer and journalist was due to speak at Williams, but college president Adam Falk canceled the event, citing writings that some considered to be racist. Derbyshire published a bullet-point list in web publication Taki’s Magazine about his thoughts on the black community that included:

(10a) Avoid concentrations of blacks not all known to you personally.

(10b) Stay out of heavily black neighborhoods.

(10d) Do not attend events likely to draw a lot of blacks.

Williams College — Suzanne Venker

The college revoked the author and social critic’s lecture due to her criticism of feminism.

Venker, a self-described “anti-feminist,” wrote an op-ed for Fox News explaining why women are supposedly having such a hard time finding husbands, called “Why men won’t marry you.”

“There was a time when wives respected their husbands,” one portion read.

In Nazi Germany, pro Nazi students and faculty controlled the debate using these same tactics.

Inciting Racial Factional Hatred

The Nazis hatred for Jews is well documented, but the USSR’s Joseph Stalin was an anti-Semite who often blamed Jews for counter revolutionary action. Stalin also blamed the Kulaks, independent farmers who resisted collectivization , for wrecking the revolution. He was responsible for the murder and starvation of millions of Kulaks. Inciting hatred is classical totalitarian technique.

Drexel University Professor George Cicariello-Maher tweeted “All I want for Christmas is White genocide.” Ciccariello-Maher said that the massacre of whites during the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.” During the Haitian massacre in 1804 as many as 4,000 whites were killed.

Ciccariello-Maher’s anti-white tweets, however, did not start this weekend. On Feb 3, 2013, the Drexel professor said that “Yacub made a lot of white folks.” According to Nation of Islam theology, Yacub is a black scientist who created the white race to be a “race of devils.”

Anti-Israel Anti-Semitism

Anti-Israel action on campus is on the rise and often anti-Israel is really just old fashioned anti Semitism. In the past two years, over 200 professors worldwide have signed petitions promising to boycott the Jewish state. With such declarations becoming increasingly common, it’s no surprise that some campuses are offering classes that are highly biased or downright dangerous as they incite hatred and call for violence against Israel and its supporters.

Here are just a few recent examples of the trend to demonize Israel and even call for its destruction in classes and lectures on campus.

One-Sided Claims

A 2015-2016 academic year course at University of California, Riverside, claimed to study Israel, but assigned readings from ardent critics of the Jewish state only.

“Palestine & Israel: Settler-Colonialism and Apartheid,” presented the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the (incorrect) assumption that Israel practices Apartheid, and is an illegitimate state. The course was taught by undergraduate Tina Matar, a leader in Riverside’s branch of the hardline anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group. The course’s faculty sponsor, Prof. David Lloyd, is a vocal proponent of boycotting and singling out Israel for opprobrium.

Despite numerous complaints, university officials defended the course, seemingly implying that normal academic norms didn’t apply as it was “a student led course”.

Universities ought to return to their older nobler mission of providing a forum for ideas. The University of Chicago Dean John Ellison got it right this year when he said:

“Our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so-called trigger warnings, we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual ‘safe spaces’ where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own.”

Other universities should take heed and put on the brakes as they speed toward totalitarianism.