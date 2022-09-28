Are You A Fascist? 12 Signs To Look For￼

September 28, 2022 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Joe Biden, the demented leader of our nation has called you a Fascist.  As has the giggling VP Harris.  Democrat leaders, CNN and the NY Times have called you a Fascist.  But are you?  Here are some signs, based on the values of the Communist Chinese Party owned Biden Crime Family, that make you a “Fascist.”

You’ve been to a 4th of July parade at least once in your life: All that flag-waving is a classic mark of fascism. You’re supposed to love the leaders and corporations that the corporate media tells you to love, not your homeland, ya’ Mussolini!

You voted for Trump: this one’s too easy. His election was not just a threat to our democracy, but a threat to all democracy – and maybe to the universe itself. Do better!”

I would add one more item:  Reading the California Political News and Views is proof you are a Fascist, since we tell the truth.  In the Gestapo/FBI world of the Bidens, the truth does not set you free—it is a caused to enslave you and jail you.

Are You A Fascist? 12 Signs To Look For

BabylonBee.com, 9/27/22 

Do you think you’re just a quiet, patriotic conservative with good old-fashioned family values? Oh no! You may be a dangerous fascist!

Study this list of fascist tendencies so you can do better and be less fascist!

  1. You’ve been to a 4th of July parade at least once in your life: All that flag-waving is a classic mark of fascism. You’re supposed to love the leaders and corporations that the corporate media tells you to love, not your homeland, ya’ Mussolini!
  2. You voted for Trump: this one’s too easy. His election was not just a threat to our democracy, but a threat to all democracy – and maybe to the universe itself. Do better!
  3. You have more than one kid and you love being a parent: Dedication to the family is a distraction from service to the state. Just abort, you fascist – don’t you want to be liberated?
  4. You didn’t let your teenager go to that sleepover when LITERALLY EVERYONE else got to go: Ugh, so fascist!
  5. You use fascist dog-whistles like “Merry Christmas”, “see you at church on Sunday”, and “I don’t really like Amazon’s Rings Of Power: Just come out and say you’re literally Hitler.
  6. You want people to make their own decisions about their kids’ education and what things they inject in their bodies and crazy stuff like that: This is hard-line Nazism – individual responsibility instead of state control. Terrifying.
  7. You wear a tiny mustache and goose-step everywhere: honestly, you should probably get yourself checked for fascism if you have any kind of mustache…
  8. You give a speech flanked by marines in front of an ominous red background, accusing your political opponents of being enemies of the state: Wait a minute, is this list taking a turn?
  9. You use federal law enforcement to intimidate and attack political opponents: Only a dictator like Trump would do this!
  10. You use the media as a puppet to spread great propaganda: For example: “The Afghanistan withdrawal was the greatest military accomplishment since the Berlin airlift.”
  11. You dehumanize the other party to the point that your followers are literally trying to mow them down in the street: Trump again! Obviously.
  12. Your name is Joseph R Biden Jr and you’re 79 years old and you are currently president of the United States: If this is you, stop being a fascist – or just silence anyone who says you are!

And there you have it – know the signs of fascism and you won’t be blindsided!

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.

Speak Your Mind

*