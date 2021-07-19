By

Arizona Audit Finds Massive Irregularities, Including More Than 74,000 Mail-In Ballots Counted Than Mailed Out

By Debra Heine, American Greatness, 7/15/21

More than 74,000 mail-in ballots were received in Maricopa County, Arizona than appear to have been mailed out, a forensic audit has determined. According to the auditors, 74,243 mail-in ballots were counted with “no clear record of them being sent.”

The Arizona Senate, led by Senate President Karen Fann, held a hearing on Thursday to discuss the preliminary results of the first phase of the audit in Maricopa County. The state senate heard testimony from three witnesses involved in the audit, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, AZ audit Liaison Ken Bennett, and Ben Cotton, CEO and founder of Cytech Services. During the hearing, the auditors revealed that Maricopa County still has not provided many materials needed to complete the audit, including routers, chain of custody documentation, and images of mail in ballots.

Logan said the information on the ballots provided by Maricopa County should have matched up, but were way off the mark.

“Just to be clear, here in the state of Arizona, there are EV 32s and EV 33s,” Logan explained during the hearing. “EV 32s are supposed to keep a record of when a mail-in ballot is sent, and EV 33s are supposed to be a record of when the mail-in ballot is received.

“There should be more EV 32s,” Logan continued, “more that were sent out, than EV 33s that were received. We can tie these specifically to an individual who it was mailed to. So we have 74,000 that came back from individuals where we don’t have a clear indication that the ballot was ever sent out to them.

“That could be where the documentation wasn’t done right,” Logan said, going on to suggest door-to-door canvassing to help explain the discrepancy in the voter registration rolls.

“When we have 74,000 of these ballots in question, it merits knocking on a door and validating this information,” he said.

The irregularities revealed during the hearing amounted to hundreds of thousands of votes.

Biden won Arizona by only 10,457 votes.

In a statement Thursday night, former President Trump recalled that Fox News called the close early for Biden on Election night, a decision that outraged many of his supporters.

“There was no victory here, or in any other of the Swing States either,” Trump wrote, going on to suggest that the Arizona election be decertified.

Logan also testified that there were also serious discrepancies with the counting of duplicate ballots, making it difficult for auditors to conduct an accurate count.

Any time a ballot can’t be run through the tabulator (because it’s damaged, for instance) duplicates are made that are then run through the tabulator. Logan explained that there were roughly 50,000 of these –25,000 originals, and 25,000 duplicates.

He said that there were thousands of ballots however that had no serial number.

“When we receive a manifest that states that ballots were originals when they are really duplicates, it makes things complicated,” he said.

Logan went on to say they found around 18,000 voters who participated in the election, but were removed from the rolls soon after.

“They were on the voter rolls, they showed as voted, and then they were removed,” he said. “There could be a good logical explanation for that, but it seems like a large number to me.”

Another 11,326 voters in Maricopa County were not on voter rolls on Nov. 7 but mysteriously appeared on voter rolls on Dec. 4 and were marked as having voted in the Nov. 3 election, Logan said.

The auditors also found that large numbers of ballots bled through to the other side, potentially impacting votes. Maricopa County, Logan explained, announced before the election that it would be using special “VoteSecure” paper that that did not allow ink to bleed through to the other side of the ballot, yet they found thousands of ballots that were not on VoteSecure paper.

“We are seeing a lot of very thin paper stock being utilized especially on Election Day,” Logan testified.

During the hearing, cyber security expert Ben Cotton revealed that the electronic systems were NOT updated since 2008, meaning there were serious security issues.

“That creates a tremendous amount of vulnerability in that anyone could go access to the registration server,” Cotton told the hearing committee. “In the current state of that system, anyone would have no trouble penetrating that system in less than 10 minutes.”

After the election, Maricopa County sent a letter to many voters informing them that unauthorized access had been granted to the computers, during the election.

Trump responded to the Arizona audit’s bombshell findings in a statement Thursday night.

Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election Audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration. While this, according to the Senate, is preliminary, with results being announced at a later date, it seems that 74,243 Mail-In Ballots were counted with “no clear record of them being sent.” There were 18,000 voters who were scrubbed from the voter rolls AFTER the election. They also revealed that the voting system was breached or hacked (by who?). Very big printer and ballot problems with different paper used, etc., and MUCH MORE.

The irregularities revealed at the hearing today amount to hundreds of thousands of votes or, many times what is necessary for us to have won. Despite these massive numbers, this is the State that Fox News called early for a Biden victory. There was no victory here, or in any other of the Swing States either.

Maricopa County refuses to work together with the Senate and others who are merely looking for honesty, integrity, and transparency. Why do the Commissioners not want to look into this corrupted election? What are they trying to hide? The highly respected State Senator Wendy Rogers said in a tweet the hearing today means we must decertify the election. In any event, the Senate patriots are moving forward with final results to be announced in the not-too-distant future, but based on today’s hearing, why even wait?

Full video of the hearing here.