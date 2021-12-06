By

In San Fran there is a restaurant that demands police leave their guns outside the diner if they want a burger. I have a better idea, put this restaurant and every other facility that do not want cops in the place on a “NO RESPOND” list. They should also put a sign on the door—NO COPS ALLOWED. This will make it safer for criminals to rob the place—and isn’t that what the owners really want, more crime and theft in their establishment? “Three police officers were denied service at a San Francisco restaurant because staff “felt uncomfortable” that they were armed. “Three armed and uniformed San Francisco police officers came in to dine at Hilda and Jesse” on Union Street on Friday, the restaurant said in a post on its Instagram page. “Shortly after seating them, our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons. We then politely asked them to leave.” Maybe someone should post the address of this place on the Internet—let criminals know that no harm will come to them if they hold up the place and steal.

Armed Police Officers Made Restaurant Staff ‘Uncomfortable,’ Denied Service

By Khaleda Rahman , Newsweek, 12/5/21

Three police officers were denied service at a San Francisco restaurant because staff “felt uncomfortable” that they were armed.

“Three armed and uniformed San Francisco police officers came in to dine at Hilda and Jesse” on Union Street on Friday, the restaurant said in a post on its Instagram page.

“Shortly after seating them, our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons. We then politely asked them to leave.”

The move prompted a backlash on social media, leading Rachel Sillcocks, the restaurant’s co-owner and chef, to speak to ABC7 to clarify that the decision to turn the officers away was only because they were armed.

“It’s not about the fact that we are anti-police,” Sillcocks told the station.

“It is about the fact that we do not allow weapons in our restaurant. We were uncomfortable, and we asked them to leave. It has nothing to do that they were officers. It has everything to do that they were carrying guns.”

Sillcocks added that the officers were welcome to return to the restaurant, as long as they came without their weapons.