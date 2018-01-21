Armendariz: Brown’s Pretty Mess…

By

On November 1, 2017 gas taxes on your oil driven car went up 12 cents. Next July it will go up another 19 cents. At the same time excise taxes on diesel went up by 20 cents—and sales tax on diesel went from 9% to 13%. Most food and other products are delivered by trucks using diesel—as Trump cuts your Federal taxes, California is raising every tax they can. “Americans are putting more demand on transportation services due to stronger consumer sales. Think Amazon and other online retailers fulfilling orders via UPS, FedEx, DHL, etc. In other words, supply and demand is always the main culprit for price swings and even subtle price fluctuations. This is because more retail consumption equals more deliveries, which means more demand on transportation fuel resulting in diminishing fuel supplies…leading to higher prices. And around and around it goes.” What will the State do with the added revenues? Fix the roads? Nope. Finance the union and crony capitalist payment plan—the choo choo to nowhere…one of the biggest scams in America history—even bigger than Madoff. Will you vote in June and November? Will you vote for candidates that support the higher taxes and payoffs, or vote for limited, honest government? Or, will you just give up and move to a Free State, like Texas.

Brown’s Pretty Mess…

Joe Armendariz, California Political News and Views, 1/22/18

Some of have reached out to me recently to inquire as to what explains the substantial increase in diesel fuel prices at the pump, but not necessarily regular gas prices. In some areas of California the price at the pump for diesel exceeds the price for premium regular. The opposite was true as recently as a few months ago. Diesel was significantly lower than premium.

First, it’s worth remembering, which I actually didn’t, the tax increase the Governor and his Democrat controlled legislature rammed through, was higher on diesel fuel than it was for regular gas…the increase on regular was 12 cents, but on diesel it was a 20 cent increase. That’s not insignificant.

Also, one of the things we knew was happening at the time the new higher tax kicked in was regular (non diesel) gasoline inventories were at an all-time high due to a variety of factors including softer demand. This mitigated the impacts of the Brown tax increase…albeit temporarily.

So the bad news is regular gasoline prices will also begin to rise significantly especially as we get closer to peak driving season, which typically starts in mid Spring, and/or early Summer.

While still another factor, that isn’t actually showing up in many of the current analytics, at least not yet, is the national economy is heating up…call it the Trump Boom.

Americans are putting more demand on transportation services due to stronger consumer sales. Think Amazon and other online retailers fulfilling orders via UPS, FedEx, DHL, etc.

In other words, supply and demand is always the main culprit for price swings and even subtle price fluctuations. This is because more retail consumption equals more deliveries, which means more demand on transportation fuel resulting in diminishing fuel supplies…leading to higher prices. And around and around it goes.

And to make matters even worse, CA sometimes experiences fuel supply chain challenges due to aging refinery capacity…And since we can only refine and consume in CA what we produce in CA, we are forced to import the rest of the supply we use from overseas, and this adds to the cost at the pump for consumers as well.

It is no mystery as to why California has some of the highest fuel prices in the country…on top of the highest fuel taxes in the country. It’s because we have the highest number of Democrat politicians in the country. But, hey, all of this only leads to a lower standard of living for millions of blue-collar, hard-working Californians, and ultimately a lower quality of life as well.

By the way, as I have pointed out so many times before, California motorists use 40 million gallons of gas each and every day, and right here in Santa Barbara County we use 147 million gallons of gas per year. So the demand remains high and yet we haven’t built a new refinery in our state since 1979. If we built oil refineries in California as often as we raised taxes, we could refine all of the oil produced in the entire world and still have capacity left over. I of course have no way of proving this, but I’m going with it anyway.

Finally, to beat this deadest horse to death, not only did the Governor’s excise tax hike on diesel increase more than it did on regular gasoline, the sales tax on diesel fuel increased from 9% to 13%. It remained constant for regular gasoline. But don’t worry too much about that…I’m certain that between the Santa Barbara City Council, and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, we can expect the sales tax to continue to increase every couple of years making filling up your gas tank more painful still.

So there it is…we once again get a stark reminder of what my friend and former State Senator Tom McClintock used to say to his Republican audiences as he finished his eloquent remarks, in California we get the government other people vote for. Indeed we do…and this explains why the once great “Golden” state, has now become the late, great “Broken” state. A very pretty mess.

Joe Armendariz is the managing director of the strategic consulting firm, Armendariz Partners, a former member of the Carpinteria City Council, and the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, and County of Santa Barbara Technology and Industry Association.