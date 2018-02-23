Armendariz: Fruits of a Poisonous Tree

By

Fruits of a Poisonous Tree

Joe Armendariz, 2/24/18

Those who know me well know I am not a gun rights advocate. Don’t get me wrong, I support the 2ND Amendment; I just don’t champion the cause of gun ownership. I let others do that. I let others do it because frankly I wouldn’t be very good at it. After all, I don’t own a gun; I’ve never shot a gun; and as far as I know, I have never even held a gun that was loaded. I have no desire to hunt because I love animals too much (including birds, rabbits, and deer…). As a kid I always sided with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck over Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam.

I suppose other reasons I don’t go hunting is because frankly I’d much rather take a scenic drive up the pacific coast…with the top down, and the music up, or go on a morning hike up Figueroa Mountain with my sweetheart, a blanket, and a picnic basket. I’ve never felt the need to buy a pistol, or a semi-automatic rifle for self-defense because I figure if I’m ever feeling threatened, I’ll dial 9/11. Maybe I am naïve, or maybe I am just the worst Republican who ever lived. But this is how I feel. And this is who I am. If you like to hunt, or have a gun for self-defense, more power to you.

Having said all of that, I also feel compelled to share an observation as the country sinks deeper and deeper into what looks like our 19TH nervous breakdown over gun violence, gun control, and especially those dastardly evil doers at the National Rifle Association (NRA) who are apparently plotting their next round of evil deeds against America’s children. The NRA, according to CNN, MSNBC, and ABC, are a criminal, actually, strike that, they are a terrorist group responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent lives in the United States including, and perhaps especially, the 17 senseless deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Last night in what was advertised by CNN as a “Town Hall” on gun violence, 7,000 mostly furious people gathered in a large hall, 6,999 of whom were there mostly to yell, shout and scream at Florida Senator Marco Rubio. They were also there to applaud anything anyone under the age of 18 had to say, no matter how idiotic, foolish or disrespectful. Apparently, according to several of the parents who lost a child in that Florida school massacre, as well as the several students who survived the rampage, but lost a friend or a sibling, Senator Rubio is somehow to blame for this unspeakable act of evil by virtue of having received some donations from the NRA.

The message was clear as day; the National Rifle Association, and by extension, any Republican who receives money from the NRA, is to blame for what happened on that day. Indeed, as one student put it, they have “blood on their hands”.

Let me state something as unambiguously, and equivocally as I can. I have 4 children, two of whom attend a public high school in Arroyo Grande. As a parent I am terrified by what is happening with respect to gun violence in schools. To that end I am 100% supportive of installing metal detectors, and placing expertly trained armed guards in every public school in America. If we can’t afford it, I say print the money or borrow it from the Chinese. The point is, just do it and do it now! So I am willing to cut these parents a ton of slack. As for the students, even more so.

But it’s really the people who should know better that I have a serious problem with. And those people are the rabid partisan members of Congress, and their cadre of political associates who function as propaganda merchants at CNN, and MSNBC. These people, with their disproportionately large microphones, and a disproportionately small amount of shame, regurgitate canard after canard. It is as if their thoughts fall from their brain to their tongue like a gumball machine. If it sounds good, say it. If it’s false, well, say it anyway.

I don’t know if the NRA is responsible, either in small part or large part, for what happened at that Florida high school last week. I’m not well enough informed to make a determination. I also don’t know to what extent the FBI, and local law enforcement dropped the ball and are therefore as much, if not more, to blame. My sense is perhaps there’s enough blame to go around. It’s probably not outrageous or unreasonable to assume some advocacy groups who advocate for a cause occasionally or perhaps even often succeed in bullying the recipients of their political donations. Does that include the NRA? I honestly don’t know.

I can, however, attest to this occurring with regularity here in Santa Barbara County. So to suggest it doesn’t occur in Washington D.C. seems naïve to me. But since we are being, you know, real and honest and candid, are there other large, powerful, and influential advocacy groups in America who perhaps have some explaining to do when it comes to the horrendous results of their relentless political advocacy, and activities? I think it is more than fair to say so. After all…what’s good the goose is certainly good for the gander.

For example, has anyone asked the Sierra Club, or the Environmental Defense Fund to participate in a Town Hall to discuss mosquito violence in some of the poorest countries in the world? Have these popular and revered organizations been asked to explain how it is they can sleep at night knowing full well their powerful, global political advocacy led to the elimination of DDT…the worlds most powerful and effective technological defense against Malaria? A preventable disease that has caused the death of perhaps half of the people who have ever lived in this earth?

In fact, the National Academy of Sciences described the efficacy of DDT this way (Emphasis mine): “To only a few chemicals does man owe as great a debt as to DDT. It is estimated that, in little more than two decades, DDT has prevented 500 million human deaths, due to malaria, that would otherwise have been inevitable .”

However, thanks to The Sierra Club, the Audubon Society, Environmental Defense Fund, and their intellectual and ideological subsidiaries at the Environmental Protection Agency, and World Health Organization, DDT was banned. The reasons were, of course, based on junk science. As a result, places where malaria and typhus has all been eradicated once again experienced epidemics leading to the death of entire villages, tribes, regions and communities throughout Africa, and Latin America. According to reports, since the banning of DDT in 1972, through 2006, over 50 million people died of Malaria, 90% of whom lived in Africa, most of these deaths occurred to children 5 years old or younger.

Today, DDT is once again allowed to be used in many of these areas of the world because the science that had been relied on to ban them by environmental groups was finally debunked but not before tens of millions of innocent lives were lost. Perhaps no more shameful act has ever been perpetrated on humanity in the name of saving humanity.

The Bible says we can judge a tree by its fruit. Well…if you travel the globe, especially the most poverty stricken places, in search of the good deeds of some of the largest and most powerful environmental organizations…what you’ll find in far too many cases are the dried fruits of a poisonous tree.

Joe Armendariz is the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, the Santa Barbara Technology and Industry Association