Armendariz: The Despicable Efficiency of Markets…Part II

In the early 1990's I bought an IBM computer (almost no memory) and a printer. The cost was $10,000—took me three years to pay it off. Three years ago I bought a high powered laptop, for under $600. And four years ago I bought a high powered tablet, for $21.00—a special from Verizon. The tablet is hundreds of time bigger and stronger than the computer I bought in the 1990's. In fact, my smartphone has more memory and power than the early computer. Why? Because the market place spoke and technology met the needs of the consumer—without government interference.

The Despicable Efficiency of Markets…Part II

Joe Armendariz, California Political News and Views, 1/26/18

The KSBY story below provides a great opportunity to review a basic principle of economics. The Law of Supply and Demand. I recently wrote an essay on this as it relates to the price of an Amtrak ticket.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley is warning retailers, in the aftermath of the Thomas Mudslide, not to “price-gauge”…calling the behavior despicable.

I’d sure love to know what Ms. Dudley is referring to when she says “pre-disaster price”. The pre-disaster price for what? Licorice? Flowers? Wine? Books? Or the pre-disaster price of shovels? Or Wheelbarrows? Or Mud boots? Or heavy duty gloves? Indeed, all of those essential items we can reasonably expect to be in short supply post a disaster.

I like Joyce Dudley, we even share a birthday. And she’s always given her time to us for our roundtable lunch discussions whenever she’s invited to participate. But this is an understandable, albeit misguided response to a rational market reaction.

Post disaster “price-gauging” is really in the eyes of the beholder. What those “post disaster higher prices” she’s referring to are reflect is the law of supply and demand. When there is a shortage of essential items vital to cleaning up, or otherwise adapting to, or living with a disaster; allowing the price of those things to rise free-of-government interference is the surest way to avoid shortages, and also to avoid over consumption, or “hording”.

If there is a lack of an adequate local supply of shovels, or mud boots, or other housing and building materials as a result of the Thomas mudslide, keeping the price for those goods artificially low, or at least lower than the market otherwise is signaling they should be based on available supply and current demand, will not just result in those essential items running out post haste, it will also reduce the economic incentive for out of town suppliers to make the extra effort, including enduring higher transportation costs, to meet the demand for those essential items.

Adam Smith, the Scottish economist and moral philosopher, said it is not because of the benevolence of the baker that we can enjoy his bread at the lowest possible price, but rather, it is due to the relentless pursuit if his own self-interest. In other words, if you remove the economic incentive, we all go hungry.

I realize this is a brutal concept for those who think facts care about our feelings, but facts don’t care about our feelings. And just like the law of gravity can’t be suspended by our well intentioned politicians, neither can the law of supply and demand.

Santa Barbara DA warns of FEMA fraud, price gouging following mudslide disaster

Posted: Jan 21, 2018 7:35 PM PST Updated: Jan 21, 2018 7:35 PM PST

By Kelsey McFarland

Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce Dudley, issued a warning Sunday afternoon on three disaster-related crimes to look out for as recovery continues in Montecito.

Dudley says price gouging is a concern, which happens when a business charges someone 10 percent above what was a “pre-disaster price.”

“Price gouging is not only unlawful, it is also despicable given the tragedies and the disasters that have fallen upon this county,” Dudley said.

You can report price gouging by filling out a consumer complaint.

Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor, with up to six months in county jail or fined $1,000.